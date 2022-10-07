Resume work immediately, Court orders Varsity lecturers

The Court of Appeal has ordered members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end their eight-month-old strike and resume work immediately.

Ruling in an application of ASUU, filed through its counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) on Friday, the three-member panel of Justices of the appellate court, also granted the union conditional leave to appeal the ruling of the National Industrial Court delivered on September 21, 2022, while ordering the University lecturers to end the strike and go back to class.

The presiding Justice, Justice Hamma Barka granted leave on the condition that ASUU obeys the order of the interlocutory injunction by the lower court immediately.

Justice Abraham George will who is part of the panel also ordered that the leave granted can only stand if ASUU obeys the orders of the interlocutory injunction of the National Industrial Court, stating that, in a situation where the orders of the lower court are not obeyed, the court will withdraw the leave granted ASUU to appeal the interlocutory injunction orders by the Industrial Court.

The court thereafter gave ASUU seven days within which to file its appeal and immediately obey the orders of the lower court.

