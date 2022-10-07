Resume work immediately, Court orders Varsity lecturers

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Resume work immediately, Court sentences man, A high court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital has sentenced a man, Lucky Godwin to death by hanging for stabbing a woman to death inside a hotel room in Abakaliki, the state capital., Court clears AIICO MD of stealing charges, Court orders BRT driver, Edo PDP crisis worsens as court recognises Obaseki's candidates, orders INEC to publish names, Dethroned Shangisha Baale jail ,presidential ticket to South-East, Kwara district head remanded , rule on FG’s suit against ASUU, Taraba PDP guber candidate, Court grants PDP request, Kwara Court remands 7 for stealing N40m worth of fish, Court stops sports minister, Court grants perpetual injunction restraining Gov Lalong from rebuilding burnt Jos market, Traditional ruler drags one to court over threat to his life in Imo, Court orders arrest of two for impersonation as traditional rulers in Ondo, Court grants bail to Benin palace secretary, four others , Court remands Benin palace secretary, chiefs over illegal demolition of houses, Court remands 23-year-old over alleged killing of his grandmother, Owo Poly staff, son in court for allegedly assaulting neighbour, Four suspected kidnappers remanded, importation of sugar unfortified, court discovers ghost workers, Court convicts man for destroying PDP billboard in Benue, certificate case against Tinubu, Court retrains Lagos Speaker, others from interfering with activities of House Service Commission Chairman, COTRIMCO Zone C tours Southwest judiciary, Alleged N30m fraud: Judge threatens couple with arrest warrant, suspended Accountant General to bail, adoption of addresses in suit against OGFZAA, 7-man robbery gang docked in Lagos, FGGC sexual molestation crisis, Court slaps N5m, Abia APC guber ticket: Appeal Court throws out Ogah's suit against Emenike, board composition of BEDC, Magistrate's absence stalls arraignment of retired NAF officer, Bilal over alleged threat to life, judge who dissolved marriage, Appeal Court adjourns suit, Release Ukpo’s biodata to Ekweremadu, Court restrains Kano govt, Plateau High Court sentences three to death over murder, Police arraigns 38 years old man, Alade Market construction: Company raises alarm on disobedience to court order, Court vindicates Warri chief, Court INEC from ending registration, use of Hijab in schools, Court remands blogger, Court remands man in Warri prison over alleged blackmail of Delta cleric, 5 Staff of Cheda, forgery felony in Ondo, Alleged sexual abuse, Court orders Lagos govt, Court permits landlord, My wife children frequently, PDP's suit against Buhari, 2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats, 60-year-old man, one other jailed in Ondo for forging late cocoa farmer signature, Senior lawyer sues AGF, Two ex-FIRS chiefs bag 5-year jail term each over income tax certificate forgery, court remands 28-year-old man, Unfreeze 18 frozen accounts belonging to lawyer, Court orders CBN Gov, Court sentences driver to five years imprisonment for stealing diesel, Suspected kidnapper remanded,, Man, 34, in court for allegedly attempting to strangle mother, Court quashes charge, Court dismisses APC's appeal on Akwa-Ibom party leadership tussle, Court remands apprentice , Court frees Ex-NNPC GMD, Court sentences father, Court convicts 73-year-old revenue, FCT designates special courts, After 33 years of marriage, man seeks divorce, says wife always beats him, Court declares seats of 20 Cross River lawmakers vacant for defecting from PDP to APC, pornography My wife My wife denies me sex, Ex-Chief of Air Staff of N66m , Court dismisses Deji of Akure suit, Ondo Judge withdraws from suit over bias allegations, Court strikes out bail granted, Court remands 15 suspected kidnappers at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo, NICON: Court orders committal proceedings in person against AMCON MD, BPE DG, others, Court slates April 8 , Court remands job seeker , Anambra businesswoman drags cleric to court over alleged N4m fraud, judgement debt to Akwa Ibom , Court orders NNPC, Mobil to pay N82bn judgement debt to Akwa Ibom communities, Court discharges, Anambra court frees three murder suspects, sentences one to 21 years imprisonment, Don, 4 others arraigned over forgery of chieftaincy documents, constitution, Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections, elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis, Court sentences two persons, Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl, Court adjourns sitting, suit by Aregbesola's loyalist, Court sentences sex offender to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating daughter, Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem, Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account, Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara, Businessman bags life imprisonment for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old wife’s niece, Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect, Court sentences three to 17-yr, Court grants Saipem MD, Delta Chief Judge frees four awaiting trial inmates in Warri prison, raids on Justice Odili's residence, Elevation of Ibadan High, Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi, YIAGA calls for declaration, Court adjourns FG's

The Court of Appeal has ordered members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end their eight-month-old strike and resume work immediately.

Ruling in an application of ASUU, filed through its counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) on Friday, the three-member panel of Justices of the appellate court, also granted the union conditional leave to appeal the ruling of the National Industrial Court delivered on September 21, 2022, while ordering the University lecturers to end the strike and go back to class.

The presiding Justice, Justice Hamma Barka granted leave on the condition that ASUU obeys the order of the interlocutory injunction by the lower court immediately.

Justice Abraham George will who is part of the panel also ordered that the leave granted can only stand if ASUU obeys the orders of the interlocutory injunction of the National Industrial Court, stating that, in a situation where the orders of the lower court are not obeyed, the court will withdraw the leave granted ASUU to appeal the interlocutory injunction orders by the Industrial Court.

The court thereafter gave ASUU seven days within which to file its appeal and immediately obey the orders of the lower court.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Latest News

Court grants NDLEA approval to detain suspected drug baron, Nsofor Ugochukwu

Latest News

Appeal Court grants ASUU permission to appeal Industrial Court ruling, orders members…

Latest News

50-year-old father allegedly sedates, defiles daughter in Ogun

Latest News

Buhari presents N20.51trn budget estimates, above N19.76trn approved by NASS

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More