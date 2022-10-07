The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has secured an order from the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, to further detain a Lagos-based billionaire, Nsofor Kennedy Ugochukwu, a.k.a Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, in its custody for a period of 14 days pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation for alleged drug trafficking.

Justice Akintoye Aluko made the order following an exparte application filed by NDLEA prosecutor, Mr. Umar Hussain, which empowered the agency to remand the defendants in its custody for an initial period of 14 days.

In an affidavit in support of the Motion Exparte deposed to by one Kareem Olayinka Musibau, a litigation officer attached to the Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, it was averred that the suspect was arrested at plot-2-130, Road 67 VGC Housing Estate along Epe Express Way in Lagos on the 30th day of September 2022 in connection to the seizure of 10,598 kilogrammes of tramadol, while dealing and conspiring to distribute same to his associates in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Court grants NDLEA approval to detain suspected drug baron, Nsofor Ugochukwu

“That the respondent is an illicit drug baron operating a drug trafficking organisation in collaboration with his associates in Nigeria and other part of the world.

“That it will serve the interest of justice if this application is granted.”

NDLEA’s director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, had earlier in a statement said that following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives, on Friday 30th of September, 2022 stormed Plot A45 Road 2, home of the 52-year-old billionaire drug kingpin.

Babafemi stated that a search of the expansive mansion led to the discovery of 443 cartons of Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg, which contained 13,451,466 pills of the drug while some cartons were already burnt in a fire incident.





“Before his arrest, Ugochukwu who hails from Ihiala local government area of Anambra State has been on the agency’s watch list as one of those behind the tramadol drug cartel in Nigeria.

“Preliminary investigation shows that he has about six mansions within the VGC, one of which he uses to warehouse the tramadol consignment, while he lives in the one at Plot Z-130 Road 67 and another as his office. Five exotic vehicles have also been located in two of his mansions, out of which two SUVs including a bullet jeep have been successfully removed to the agency’s facility,” Babafemi said.

Babafemi said the arrest of Ugochukwu, who is the chairman of Autonation Motors Limited is coming barely two months after NDLEA uncovered a methamphetamine clandestine laboratory in the residence of another drug kingpin in the estate, Chris Emeka Nzewi, who was arrested on Saturday 30th July 2022 along with a chemist, Sunday Ukah, who cooked the illicit drug for him.