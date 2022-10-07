Flood: Kogi govt flags off distribution of relief materials to affected 9 LGAs

The Kogi State Government has flagged off the distribution of relief materials to 9 Local Government Areas affected by the flood.

The affected Local Governments Ares are Lokoja, Kogi, Ajaokuta, Ibaji, Idah, Ofu, Igalamela-Odolu, Bassa and Omala

The items were donated to the State by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The materials consist of Vegetable oil, red oil, beans, gari, rice, and tomato paste among others.

The Commissioner of Environment, Chief Victor Omofaiye while speaking with newsmen on Friday after monitoring the distribution process, warned officials against the diversion of the materials.

He appealed for more support from the Federal Government, Corporate Bodies and well-to-do individuals to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims.

The Acting Executive Secretary of Kogi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Margret Akuh was also on the ground to monitor the exercise.

