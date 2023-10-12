The House of Representatives on Thursday called on Federal Government to embark on the revitalisation of Biomas Ethanol Project abandoned by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Benue State.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Sekav Dzua Iyortyom.

In his lead debate, Hon Iyortyom observed that Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) was mandated by Federal Government in 2005 to “establish a domestic fuel ethanol industry, reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported gasoline, and environmental pollution, and create a sustainable commercial sector.

“The House is aware that as part of the August 2005 Federal Government directive, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited was directed to establish a fuel ethanol industry in six geo-political zones of Nigeria to improve automotive fossil fuel quality. The project included a sugar cane feedstock plantation, a sugar mill, and a fuel ethanol processing plant.

“The House is also aware that in 2017, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Benue State Government on the Biomass Ethanol Project in Benue State, aimed at establishing a biogas cogeneration plant that will generate 64 megawatts of electricity, carbon dioxide recovery and bottling plant to produce 2,000 tonnes annually and animal feed plan.

“The House is also cognizant that the Benue State Government and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited have provided 50,000 hectares of unencumbered land, completed a perimeter survey, a topographical survey for engineering designs, educated and mobilized local communities for the project, while Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has completed feasibility studies, an environmental impact assessment, and has unannounced core investors.

“The House is worried that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, the Benue State Government, and Federal Government of Nigeria have spent millions of dollars on the Biofuel ethanol project.

“The House is further aware the project aims to reduce insecurity in North Central Nigeria, create over 10,000 jobs for farmers, and alleviate unemployment among the region’s youth and women,” Hon. Iyortyom noted.

After the debate on the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Downstream Petroleum to invite the Nigerian National Petroleum

Corporation Limited to ascertain why the project was abandoned and the need for it to be revitalised.

The House also mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE