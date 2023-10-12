The Co-founder and Lead broker at RoyalDome Prime Properties, Temidayo Thrive, has highlighted few challenges faced by investors in real estate and how the firm tends to proffer solutions to those challenges.

Thrive in a statement made available on Thursday said, “It is an understatement to say real estate investment is crucial for financial freedom, it is a key component for wealth accumulation. With its provision of tangible assets and reliable sources of income through rental yields and potential capital appreciation over time, it plays a vital role in securing one’s financial future.”

He, however, opined that enthusiastic investors’ challenge lies in knowing where, when, and how to invest in real estate.

“The proliferation of the real estate business, along with the presence of unqualified agents and practitioners, has made the task even more difficult.

“That is why the RoyalDome Properties, located at Lagos, has taken it upon itself to revolutionize the real estate industry. With its recent rebranding, this agency stands as a paragon of excellence in estate investment and consultation.

“The mission of the RoyalDome Properties is to empower clients with informed decisions. We also offer guidance, market insights, and a seamless experience that simplifies the complexities of their clients’ real estate journey.

Thrive further noted that RoyalDome primarily focuses on providing clients with real estate investment assistance in some areas in Lagos such as Lekki, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and Ajah.

“It also serves clients interested in properties in wider Lagos or even international markets.

“The firm is well-versed in local regulations, property laws, market trends, development projects, and infrastructure plans that can impact values and investment opportunities.

“Whether you are a first-time homebuyer, profit-oriented investor, global investor, savvy professional, or dream seeker, Royal dome agency has you covered.

“RoyalDome caters for a diverse range of property types and portfolios, including residential properties, luxury properties, rental properties, investment properties, alternative properties, commercial properties, investment condos for high occupancy rates, and secure gated communities.

He also mentioned that RoyalDome is using the advantage of technology prevalent in society to actively seek their clients’ reviews, testimonials, and tips on how to serve them better, ensuring a comprehensive and customer-centric approach.

“At RoyalDome, real estate is not just a transaction; it is a journey. As the world evolves, so does the real estate landscape. With the Royal dome, your dreams are well within reach,” he concluded.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE