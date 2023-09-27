The House of Representatives has directed its Committee on Power to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Power to take necessary actions for the immediate completion of the Okeigbo-Igbo Olodumare Power Project in Ile Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The House passed this resolution following the consideration of a motion during plenary, sponsored by Hon. Ayodele Adefiranye, an All Progressives Congress member representing Ileoluji/Okeigbo and Odigbo federal constituencies.

The motion, titled ‘The Need for Immediate Completion of the Okeigbo-Igbo Olodumare Power Project in Ile Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State,’ was disclosed in a statement by the lawmaker’s media office on Wednesday.

Adefiranye highlighted that the federal government initiated a power plant project, Okeigbo-Ajejigi-Kajola Bolorunduro-Awopeju-Orisunmibare Camp-Okealafia-Igbo Olodumare, in the council area in 2005 due to the consistent poor power supply in the region.

He further emphasised that the project progressed with the installation of various equipment, including six 500 kV transformers placed at different locations, the installation of concrete electric poles across the communities, and high-tension wires in nearly all the project locations.

The lawmaker expressed concern that “the project has become one of the abandoned projects in the country, as no effort has been made to complete it in line with the government’s commendable intentions, eighteen years after its initiation.”

He also emphasised that completing the Okeigbo power project would enhance production activities and economic development in the area and the state at large.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…