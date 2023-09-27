Eid-el-Maulud has been described as a time of reflection, devotion, and celebration as Muslims honour the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), whose teachings continue to guide and inspire.

The assertion was made by the senator representing Bauchi Central of Bauchi State, Senator Abdul Ahmad Ningi in a statement he signed and made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He wrote in the statement, “Dear respected Citizens of Bauchi Central and Fellow Muslims, on the commemoration of the auspicious occasion of Maulud Nabiy, I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to Muslims across the world.

“On this blessed day, let us not only remember the profound lessons of compassion, tolerance, and unity that the Prophet’s life exemplified but also reaffirm our commitment to practicing these values in our daily lives.

“It is through the embodiment of these principles that we can contribute to a more harmonious and prosperous society.

“I also wish to extend my prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our beloved country, Nigeria, and specifically, our dear Bauchi State. May our nation continue to progress toward greater unity, peace, and development, and may Bauchi State thrive in all its endeavors.

“In these challenging times, let us remember the power of faith, resilience, and togetherness. Together, we will overcome every obstacle and work towards a brighter future for all.

“Let us also reach out to those in need, fostering a sense of compassion and empathy within our communities”

“As your Senator and a fellow Muslim, I am committed to serving our community with dedication and integrity. Please do not hesitate to reach out if there are any concerns or issues that require my attention. Together, we can build a stronger and more prosperous Bauchi State and Nigeria.

“Once again, I extend my warmest wishes for a joyous and blessed Maulid. May this occasion bring peace, love, and harmony into our lives and communities.”





