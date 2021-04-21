Reps receive report on N1.679trn customs budget for 2021

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, received the report on the N1.679 trillion for Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) for the year 2021.

The report was laid at plenary by Chairman, House Committee on Customs and Excise: Hon. Leke Abejide.

According to him, the Nigeria Customs Service expected revenue from the 7% collection and 60% from the Comprehensive Import Suspension Scheme (CISS) is the sum of N257,183,671,694.71 out of which N99,719,722,681.71 is for Personnel Cost, while the sum of N19,530,769,000 is for Overhead Cost and the sum of N137,933,270,013 is for Capital Cost of the Nigeria Customs Service for the year ending December 31, 2021.

In the same vein, the House at plenary received the report of N216.647 billion for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the year 2021.

Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke laid the report before the House.

In his lead debate, Hon. Faleke disclosed that from the proposal total sum of N216,646,579,231, the sum of N107,521,496,984 is for Personnel Cost, while the sum of N56,469,218,415 is for Overhead Cost while the sum of N52,655,863,832 is for Capital Project for the year ending December 31, 2021.

The two reports are expected to be considered at the Committee of Supply on the next legislative day.

