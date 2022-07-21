Reps move against unfair imposition of yearly JAMB examination on candidates

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, passed through Second Reading a bill which seeks to halt the imposition of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on candidates deprived of admission into tertiary institutions on yearly basis.

The private member, Hon Tolulope Sadipe, seeks to amend the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Act and for related matters, by overhauling the existing Act most especially the validity of scores, tenure of Registrar and membership of the Board.

Sections 5(1a) and 5(2) of the Principal Act are amended. Section 5(1a) is ‘amended also to add sub-section (i) and (ii) under (a) as follows to insert the score validity of the examination:

5(1a)(I) the general control of the conduct of matriculation examinations and admissions to courses leading to the award of First Degrees. Higher National Diploma, National Diploma, and Nigeria Certificate in Education by Universities (by whatever name called), Monotechnic/Polytechnics (by whatever name called) and Colleges of Education (by whatever name called) in Nigeria which shall be valid for four years:

5(Ia) (ii) the conduct of entrance examinations and admission to all award of First Degrees, Higher National Diploma, National Diploma, and Nigeria Certificate in Education by Universities (by whatever name called), Monotechnic/Polytechnics (by whatever name called) and Colleges of Education (by whatever name called) in Nigeria which shall be valid for four years:

5(2) for the avoidance of doubt; the Board shall only be responsible for determining matriculation requirements and conducting examinations and admissions to tertiary institutions in Nigeria offering academic programmes leading to the award of First Degrees. Higher National Diploma, National Diploma, Nigeria Certificate in Education, and any other Diploma.’

In her lead debate, Hon Sadipe who frowned at the undue financial burden imposed on parents and their children who are subjected to untold hardship despite passing the examination.

She said: “When you look at the number of students that apply to the universities every year and the number that get in, it is definitely not their fault. So why should they be penalised?

“Everywhere in the world, there is no such exam that is valid or one year,” she noted.

Hon Sadipe observed that GMAT is valid for a period of 5 years. While noting that a lot of parents are struggling to send their children and wards to schools are being burdened by JAMB to pay for the examinations on year on year basis, adding that most of the students who passed the JAMB examinations are also being compelled to write the same examination without any justifications.

While calling for a paradigm shift, she said: “We should not continue this way, likening us as a society to a ritualist, who sacrifices human beings for money. Why should our youths, our children be sacrificed on the altar of revenue generation by JAMB?”





In his intervention, the Deputy Minority leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu who called for redress affirmed that parents and their wards are suffering from double jeopardy.

“The sponsor has discussed the economics of it. What she’s saying is that our children and the parents who fund their education have not just been suffering double jeopardy but have been suffering several jeopardies.

“What’s impossible is the prudence behind this amendment. I think the bill should go to committee so that the mischief she wants to cure doesn’t lead to a situation where we create another mischief. We should try to cure this problem she has raised,” he noted.

However, Hon Uzoma Nkem-Abonta who requested further clarification said: “The picture is even clearer to me, the author of this Bill, is saying that other examinations outside this clime, last for five years within its eligibility. For example, if you take it, they can use it to grade you within the past three years.

“Is she asking that one sitting should be used for five years to gain admission? If the answer is yes then we create more problems than we seek to solve. One sitting should also be used for five years to gain admission? if the answer is no, then I don’t see the purpose for the amendment.”

Also at the plenary, the House directed JAMB authorities to immediately conduct mop-up examinations for the affected candidates.

The resolution was passed after the adoption of a motion on the ‘Need for public officers/statutory bodies to be alert to their responsibilities in carrying out their statutory functions’, sponsored by Hon Solomon Bob, who frowned at the undue treatment meted against the Candidates who could not participate in the examination due to technical hitches of the JAMB facilities.

He said: “The House notes that Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is solely saddled with the responsibility, amongst others, of conducting entrance examinations into the tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“The House notes further that the Board conducted the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for the 2022/2023 academic session between 5th May to 14th May across the country amidst several complaints of technical hitches such as malfunctioning system or system failure in several CBT centres.

“The House is aware that the Board (JAMB) is under obligation to conduct a mop-up examination for candidates who couldn’t take the examinations on the dates assigned to them because of system failure or malfunction.

“The House is further aware that the Board has not up till now fixed a date for the conduct of the mop-up examinations.

“The House is worried that several private tertiary institutions have commenced post JAMB aptitude test with the view of conducting admissions for the 2022/2023 academic session.

“The House is further worried that failure to timely conduct the mop-up examinations for the candidates that were affected by JAMB’s negligence (numbering over 3,000 across the federation) will negatively impact such candidates as they stand the chance of missing out on the current admission exercise,” Hon Bob said.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education to invite the officials of JAMB with the view to resolving the current issue and all other related matters connected with technical hitches witnessed by candidates during the examination process and report back to the House within 7 days for further legislative action.

Buhari Unveils NNPC's New Logo

