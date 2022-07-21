Reps move against unfair imposition of yearly JAMB examination on candidates

• Appeal for conduct of exam for over 3,000 deprived candidates due to technical hitches from JAMB facilities

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
Reps halt sales of 5 power plants, says FG in breach of Privatisation Act, imposition of yearly JAMB examination, Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Reps move to take over all surface, We won't allow interference, discrimination against persons with disability, Reps set to appraise benefits , Reps invite Ministers of Finance, utilisation of petroleum products , bill on controversial extension of tenure,  Reps move to pass Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, Reps step down motion seeking to increase budgetary allocation for judiciary, Reps decry kidnap of traditional rulers, killing of Nigerians after payment of ransom, National HIV Trust Fund, Reps urge Nigerian Army to provide facilities at Ibarapa forward operational base, 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers, Reps set to file motion, Reps extend resumption date , Reps back Buhari’s decision, increase capacity of Armed Forces, Port Harcourt refinery overhaul, Reps to resume on Wednesday, Reps shutdown governance, probe on dollars spent on refineries, Adulterated fuel, Reps ask NAN management , Reps probe pioneer status, Reps task FG on importation, use of low energy consuming appliances, Reps pledge support, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Social Investment Programme, Insecurity: Reps urge Police to construct Divisional Headquarters in Oyo town, clean up of Delta Communities, Reps leadership reverses self, Reps probe outrageous rise, Epileptic power supply , non-rendition of 6 years audited accounts, Reps ask CAC, JAMB, others to remit N195bn into Federation Account, Reps task NNPC on completion of $12bn Trans Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline contract, 50 audit queries: Reps quiz NSITF over N6.889bn unpaid taxes, Reps call for documents, Nigerian security printing minting, Umuahia ruling on Electoral Act, Reps place NAFDAC on status of enquiry over under-declaration of revenue, Reps task CBN to reinforce use of coins as legal tender, North-East Development Commission, NNPC 17 subsidiaries, Reps task States, status of inquiry on NRC, Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation, Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, passed through Second Reading a bill which seeks to halt the imposition of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on candidates deprived of admission into tertiary institutions on yearly basis.

The private member, Hon Tolulope Sadipe, seeks to amend the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Act and for related matters, by overhauling the existing Act most especially the validity of scores, tenure of Registrar and membership of the Board.

Sections 5(1a) and 5(2) of the Principal Act are amended. Section 5(1a) is ‘amended also to add sub-section (i) and (ii) under (a) as follows to insert the score validity of the examination:

5(1a)(I) the general control of the conduct of matriculation examinations and admissions to courses leading to the award of First Degrees. Higher National Diploma, National Diploma, and Nigeria Certificate in Education by Universities (by whatever name called), Monotechnic/Polytechnics (by whatever name called) and Colleges of Education (by whatever name called) in Nigeria which shall be valid for four years:

5(Ia) (ii) the conduct of entrance examinations and admission to all award of First Degrees, Higher National Diploma, National Diploma, and Nigeria Certificate in Education by Universities (by whatever name called), Monotechnic/Polytechnics (by whatever name called) and Colleges of Education (by whatever name called) in Nigeria which shall be valid for four years:

5(2) for the avoidance of doubt; the Board shall only be responsible for determining matriculation requirements and conducting examinations and admissions to tertiary institutions in Nigeria offering academic programmes leading to the award of First Degrees. Higher National Diploma, National Diploma, Nigeria Certificate in Education, and any other Diploma.’

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In her lead debate, Hon Sadipe who frowned at the undue financial burden imposed on parents and their children who are subjected to untold hardship despite passing the examination.

She said: “When you look at the number of students that apply to the universities every year and the number that get in, it is definitely not their fault. So why should they be penalised?

“Everywhere in the world, there is no such exam that is valid or one year,” she noted.

Hon Sadipe observed that GMAT is valid for a period of 5 years. While noting that a lot of parents are struggling to send their children and wards to schools are being burdened by JAMB to pay for the examinations on year on year basis, adding that most of the students who passed the JAMB examinations are also being compelled to write the same examination without any justifications.

While calling for a paradigm shift, she said: “We should not continue this way, likening us as a society to a ritualist, who sacrifices human beings for money. Why should our youths, our children be sacrificed on the altar of revenue generation by JAMB?”


In his intervention, the Deputy Minority leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu who called for redress affirmed that parents and their wards are suffering from double jeopardy.

“The sponsor has discussed the economics of it. What she’s saying is that our children and the parents who fund their education have not just been suffering double jeopardy but have been suffering several jeopardies.

“What’s impossible is the prudence behind this amendment. I think the bill should go to committee so that the mischief she wants to cure doesn’t lead to a situation where we create another mischief. We should try to cure this problem she has raised,” he noted.

However, Hon Uzoma Nkem-Abonta who requested further clarification said: “The picture is even clearer to me, the author of this Bill, is saying that other examinations outside this clime, last for five years within its eligibility. For example, if you take it, they can use it to grade you within the past three years.

“Is she asking that one sitting should be used for five years to gain admission? If the answer is yes then we create more problems than we seek to solve. One sitting should also be used for five years to gain admission? if the answer is no, then I don’t see the purpose for the amendment.”

Also at the plenary, the House directed JAMB authorities to immediately conduct mop-up examinations for the affected candidates.

The resolution was passed after the adoption of a motion on the ‘Need for public officers/statutory bodies to be alert to their responsibilities in carrying out their statutory functions’, sponsored by Hon Solomon Bob, who frowned at the undue treatment meted against the Candidates who could not participate in the examination due to technical hitches of the JAMB facilities.

He said: “The House notes that Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is solely saddled with the responsibility, amongst others, of conducting entrance examinations into the tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“The House notes further that the Board conducted the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for the 2022/2023 academic session between 5th May to 14th May across the country amidst several complaints of technical hitches such as malfunctioning system or system failure in several CBT centres.

“The House is aware that the Board (JAMB) is under obligation to conduct a mop-up examination for candidates who couldn’t take the examinations on the dates assigned to them because of system failure or malfunction.

“The House is further aware that the Board has not up till now fixed a date for the conduct of the mop-up examinations.

“The House is worried that several private tertiary institutions have commenced post JAMB aptitude test with the view of conducting admissions for the 2022/2023 academic session.

“The House is further worried that failure to timely conduct the mop-up examinations for the candidates that were affected by JAMB’s negligence (numbering over 3,000 across the federation) will negatively impact such candidates as they stand the chance of missing out on the current admission exercise,” Hon Bob said.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education to invite the officials of JAMB with the view to resolving the current issue and all other related matters connected with technical hitches witnessed by candidates during the examination process and report back to the House within 7 days for further legislative action.

ASUU Strike: FG Locks In Meetings With VCs, Others On Resolving Impasse

Reps move against unfair imposition of yearly JAMB examination on candidates

Buhari Unveils NNPC’s New Logo

Reps move against unfair imposition of yearly JAMB examination on candidates

Reps move against unfair imposition of yearly JAMB examination on candidates

You might also like
Latest News

Reps decry unabated killing of innocent citizens, security operatives by terrorists…

Latest News

Reps alarmed over $60bn illicit financial flow in Nigeria, Africa

Latest News

Reps tackle CBN over delays in interbank transfer services

Latest News

Subsidy scam: Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Oil Companies management teams

Comments

Our Front Page Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More