Vigilante leader arrested over alleged kidnapping in Anambra

Security operatives in Anambra State, have arrested one of the Vigilante leaders in the State for alleged involvement in kidnapping activities.

Also, four AK -47 rifles were recovered in the backyard of his house in one of the popular communities, in Ekwusigo local government area of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the Vigilante boss had been instrumental in the majority of the kidnappings around his area in recent time.

According to a source, who spoke with tribune Online, on Thursday, “the security operatives, based on a tip-off, stormed his compound on Tuesday and got him arrested.

“It was a shock to him. He has made enough money through kidnappings. Sometimes, he collects as low as 1.5-2 million naira to free their victims.

“Those AK-47 rifles were hidden in a thick banana plantation at the back of his house.

“Our people are being kidnapped almost on daily basis without knowing that our Vigilante leader was behind them.

“Our God has exposed him and it has shown that nothing lasts forever. As we speak, he’s with the security operatives and some of his gang members are equally, being picked, ” the source said.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, told Our Correspondent, that he had not received the report.

However, he said that people should know that security operatives had been on the trail of criminal elements in the State for some time now.

According to him, such an operation would continue until Anambra State is fully recovered from criminal elements.

