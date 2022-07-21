2023: INEC Chairman swears in new REC for Kogi State

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday, swore in the new Resident Electoral Commissioner for Kogi State, Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet.

Professor Yakubu in his presentation urged Dr Longpet to show more than passing interest in the welfare of the Staff of the INEC and helped raised the bar for credible elections.

The INEC Chairman also used the occasion to inform Nigerians that it will on Friday, publish the personal particulars of candidates nominated by their political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections in all the constituencies nationwide as required by law.

He said: “As you assume duty immediately, let me remind you that you are responsible for the management of human and materials resources in your State of posting. You must immediately interact with your staff, pay attention to their welfare, visit the Local Government offices and assess the various facilities in readiness for the 2023 General Election.

The Commission has set the bar for credible elections very high. I urge you to join us in raising the bar even higher. I wish to assure you that the Commission will always support you to deliver on our commitment to credible elections.

“As a Resident Electoral Commissioner, you will also interact with various categories of stakeholders. In discharging your responsibilities, you must at all times be transparent and non-partisan while remaining firm and courageous. You must quickly familiarise yourself with the electoral legal framework (the 1999 Constitution [as amended], the Electoral Act 2022 and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“You should also study the Commission’s Strategic Plan 2022-2026, the Election Project Plan 2023 as well as established processes and procedures. After all, the 2023 General Election is just 218 days (or about 7 months) away.

“As we continue to prepare for the 2023 General Election in earnest, the Commission will tomorrow Friday 22nd July 2022 publish the personal particulars of candidates nominated by their political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections in all the constituencies nationwide as required by law. I appeal to all Nigerians (citizens and aspirants) to seize the opportunity to scrutinise the particulars of the candidates and to seek judicial remedy for any observed violation of the law as provided in Sec. 29 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Already, the Commission has been inundated by numerous pre-election cases arising from the conduct of congresses and primaries by political parties for the 2023 General Election. So far, 334 pre-election cases have been filed in various divisions of the Federal High Court across the country by aspirants challenging the nomination of candidates or their exclusion from the list submitted to the Commission.

“Although these are purely intra-party issues, the Commission has been joined in all these cases. With the publication tomorrow of the personal particulars of candidates for Governorship, Deputy Governorship and State Assembly elections, we expect the number of cases to rise even higher.

“Sadly, the issue of internal democracy in political parties remains a sore point in our electoral process in Nigeria. The Commission will continue to engage with political parties while standing firm against any transgression by strictly enforcing the provisions of the law and extant regulations and guidelines.”





“Once again, I congratulate the new Resident Electoral Commissioner. I urge you to bear in mind that in discharging your responsibilities, Nigeria and Nigerians must always come first. You must abide by your oath of office. You must not act to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate.

“You must defend the choice made by voters in all elections and under all circumstances. You must protect the sanctity of the vote without which a democratic election is meaningless. I wish you a successful tenure.

ASUU Strike: FG Locks In Meetings With VCs, Others On Resolving Impasse

2023: INEC Chairman swears in new REC for Kogi State

Buhari Unveils NNPC’s New Logo

2023: INEC Chairman swears in new REC for Kogi State