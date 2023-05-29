The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed sadness over the death of the Chairman of African Independent Television (AIT), High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi.

The Caucus in a condolence statement issued by its Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, eulogized the virtues of the late Dokpesi who he described as a Nationalist and Statesman.

He said: “The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives is shocked and grieve-stricken by the news of the death of media pioneer, nationalist, statesman and Patriarch of the Dokpesi family, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom).

“High Chief Dokpesi was a highly resourceful, respected and accomplished entrepreneur, very brilliant, humble and insightful touch bearer; a remarkable philanthropist, who remained steadfast towards the unity, stability and development of our nation and served as a source of inspiration to many especially the younger generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.

“As a pioneer in the media industry, High Chief Dokpesi used his array of media houses under the Daar Communication, including the Africa Independent Television (AIT), Ray Power FM and Faaji FM to promote access to information, enhance good governance, educational activities, private entrepreneurship as well as showcase the rich cultural heritage of our nation, Nigeria and Africa in general to the world.

“High Chief Dokpesi was a global citizen and his death is a huge loss to our dear nation and humanity at large. He will be greatly missed as his legacies will continue to live and impact lives for many more years to come.

“The Minority Caucus deeply commiserates with the Dokpesi family, the Daar Communication Group, the Government and people of Edo State and the Weppa-Wanno Kingdom at this moment of grief and prays to the Almighty God to grant us all the fortitude to bear this devastating loss and to the faithful departed, an eternal rest,” he said.

