The House of Representatives on Wednesday directed the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun to take over the investigation of the former local government chairman of Ose Local Government Area in Ondo State, Mr. Bola Adelegbe, who was kidnapped.

This followed the adoption of a motion on the need to address incessant killing and kidnapping by herdsmen and bandits in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State by Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, a brother of the abducted victim.

The House urged the Federal government to set up a well-equipped and properly motivated joint Security task force to curb the Okeluse Forest reserve to address the menace.

In addition, the House also urged the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) to as a matter of urgency send relief materials to the affected communities that were not able to access their farmland.

The House noted that there had persistent killing and kidnapping of innocent citizens of Ijagba, Imoru, Molete, Arimogija, Ute and Okeluse axis in Ose Local Government Area by herdsmen and bandits who had kept the communities in the perpetual siege and bondage leading to wanton loss of lives, properties and farmland.

It also noted that in the last two years over 50 innocent lives had been lost, with several kidnapped and unaccounted for, including the recent kidnap of Mr. Saac Ohimeren and his son Solomon Ohimeren, while his father was murdered the son was released after the payment of N400,000 ransom.

The House recalled that in the same Local Government one of the foremost traditional ruler of the State, the late Oba Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon was shot dead while returning from a function in the State Capital on 26 November 2020.

It also recalled that Mr Bola Adelegbe, a former Chairman of Ose Local Government kidnapped on 23 April 2023, on the same route has not been released despite paying a substantial amount for his ransom.

The House said it was aware that the bandits and herdsmen are still operating unhindered in the forest reserve spanning about 10km behind Okeluse where they have converted to their permanent base to perpetuate their heinous crime against these innocent communities.

The House observed that members of the communities who are mostly farmers have been denied access to farms and means of livelihood due to persistent attacks by herdsmen.

It mandated the Committees on Legislative Compliance and National Security and Intelligence (when constituted) to ensure compliance.

