Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of the Publisher of Nigerian NewsDirect Newspaper, Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi, describing his death as shocking and a colossal loss to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria.

Ibiyemi died on Tuesday at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State, of pulmonary embolism.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed this feeling in a condolence message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, and further described the late publisher’s death as painful and heartbreaking, noting sadly that the rich experience and knowledge of the deceased would be sorely missed.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the Ibiyemi family, the management, and the staff of the Nigerian NewsDirect Newspaper over the death of the publisher, saying that Dr. Ibiyemi had written his name in gold as, according to the governor, the legacies the deceased left behind were immense and indelible.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, I sympathise with the Ibiyemi family, the management, and the staff of Nigerian NewsDirect over the death of an accomplished journalist and publisher, Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi.

“I also commiserate with the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the President, Executives and members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), the deceased friends, colleagues, and entire journalists in Nigeria over the demise of Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi.

“Dr Ibiyemi was a brilliant, hardworking, and versatile journalist, who had distinguished himself in the media profession as a Reporter, Business Editor and Energy Editor before establishing his newspaper, Nigerian NewsDirect.

“He made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria, as well as the economic and political development of the country as an employer of labour and publisher of one of the credible newspapers in the country,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

“Dr. Ibiyemi’s death is a great loss to the media industry and Nigeria. He will be greatly missed by all of us,” he added.

The governor, therefore, prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family, friends, colleagues, staff, and media industry the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I pray that God will grant the deceased eternal rest and his family, friends, colleagues, staff, and media industry the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he prayed.