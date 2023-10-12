The House of Representatives on Thursday screened and confirmed the presidential designates to the board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The designates had earlier appeared before the House ad-hoc committee mandated to conduct the screening, chaired by Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu

In her remarks, Hon. Ibori-Suenu who doubles as Chairman, House Committee on NDDC, charged the Nominees to justify the confidence reposed in them by President President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She said: “Now, more than ever before, the NDDC needs visionary leaders with integrity to drive the discharge of the commission’s mandate, to translate to tangible impact on the lives of the people and communities in the Niger Delta.”

The screening exercise featured presentations by Mr. Chiedu Ebie and Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, NDDC Chairman and Managing Director/CEO designates respectively, who shared details of their respective career trajectories, and vision for the commission.

Subsequently, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ali Isa, moved the motion for the designates to take a bow in deference to the fact that the Senate had similarly screened and confirmed the designates, and also in consideration of the fact that some of the designates are former parliamentarians.

The motion was seconded by Deputy Leader of the House, Hon. Abdullahi Halims, and unanimously carried by the committee.

Consequent to the ad-hoc committee’s resolve to confirm all the designates, the National Assembly is expected to immediately transmit its resolution to the Presidency, having effectively fulfilled Section 2 (2) (a) of the NDDC Act, which prescribes that the nominees must be screened and confirmed by the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives.

The designates confirmed include Mr. Chiedu Ebie, Chairman (Delta); Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director/CEO (Bayelsa); Mr. Boma Iyaye, ED, Finance & Admin (Rivers); Mr. Victor Antai, ED, Projects (Akwa Ibom); Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, ED, Corporate Services (Ondo); Senator Dimaro Denyanbofa (Bayelsa); Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono (Akwa Ibom); Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya (Delta); Chief Tony Okocha State (Rivers); and Hon. Patrick Aisowieren (Edo).

Others are Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu State (Imo); Hon. Otitio Atikase (Ondo); Chief Dimgba Eruba (Abia); Rt. Hon Orok Otu Duke (Cross River); Hon. Nick Wende (North Central); Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak (North East); and Senator Dr. Ibrahim Gobir (North West).

According to the House leader, Hon. Julius Inhovbere, the designates are charged with the responsibility to chart a new course for the very critical interventionist agency and be just and fair to all the communities.

He further charged the designates to be guided by the fear of God and respect for the constitution in the discharge of their duties, saying that “Nigerians expect to be proud of your achievements. You all owe the duty to Nigerians to perform. Justice for all is justice for one, and justice for one is justice for all,” he said.

