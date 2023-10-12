American rapper Cardi B has taken to Instagram to hail her husband and rapper, Offset, after he went all out for her on her 31st birthday.

Cardi turned 31 on Oct. 11, and Offset filled their home with extravagant pink decor to celebrate her special day.

Cardi’s post included a video in which she walked down a flight of stairs covered with white candles and pink rose petals. The petals created a path leading to a room with multiple rose bushes, a ceiling full of balloons, and letter balloons that spelt out “Happy Birthday.”

In the centre of the room was a large floral heart that had Cardi’s name in white lettering. The video showed the rapper panning the camera throughout the room as she thanked her husband for the sweet gesture.

In the caption, Cardi wrote:

“Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me.I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo.”

This comes less than a month after Cardi hailed Offset for spoiling her on their 6th wedding anniversary.

