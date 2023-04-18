The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts (PAC), on Monday, summoned the duo of Auditor-General and the Accountant-General of the Federation to appear before it for their failure to render Audit Reports for the 2020-2022 financial years as required by law.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke, gave the ruling in Abuja at the resume hearing session of the Committee.

Hon Oke said that the two top government officials must physically appear before the Honourable Committee on May 2nd this year by 10: 00am to explain to the people of Nigeria the reason for the delay and why they would not be sanctioned for violating the law of the land.

While berating the attitudes of the two top government officials, Hon Oke declared that the parliament would not tolerate a situation where individual or groups would that machinery of the government into ransom despite being paid their salaries and wages.

“The Clerk is hereby directed to write to both the Accountant General of the Federation and the Auditor General Of the Federation for them to appear before this Honourable Committee to explain to Nigerians the reason for their action or inactions “

This came just as the Committee also directed the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health to appear before it unfailingly May 2 over refusal to honour several invitations on Audit queries over the years..

“According to the Chairman of the Committee, ” enough is enough, we can not continue like this if the person in that office fails to appear before this Honourable Committee on May 2nd this year, we will have no other option than to report him or her to the President the employer”

