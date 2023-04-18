The Situation Room, a coalition of civil society organizations in Nigeria, has expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the recently concluded supplementary elections held in 23 states of the federation on April 15, 2023.

In a statement signed by the convener, Ms Ene Obi, and co-convener, James Ugochukwu, the group lamented the irregularities that marred the polls and noted that the elections fell short of the “Credibility Threshold for the 2023 General Election”, which serves as a basis for evaluating the elections.

The group also blamed the National Assembly for failing to scrutinize the nominees of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and National Commissioners as required by law.

According to the statement, the level of impunity being perpetrated by some partisan persons into INEC at all levels is unacceptable.

“Situation Room observed early commencement of polls in many locations, particularly in Kano and Kebbi States. However, there was late commencement of accreditation and voting in some polling units due to the late arrival of election officials,” the group noted.

“In Egor Local Government Area (LGA), Edo State, polls opened by 9:30 am, 10:30 am in Sokoto South LGA, Sokoto State, about 9:40 am in several polling units in Ogbaru LGA, Anambra State, and 11:48 am in Michika LGA, Adamawa State.”

The Situation Room also condemned the illegal declaration of a winner made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Adamawa State, Barr. Yunusa Hudu Ari, while the collation of results was yet to be concluded.

The group called for a proper investigation into what transpired and the application of sanctions as necessary. The group welcomed the suspension of the REC and commended INEC for declaring his action unlawful.

The CSOs also expressed concern over the reported cases of “disruption of voting in some States with pockets of election violence.

In Anambra State, political thugs stormed Atani 1 Ward in Ogbaru LGA and attempted to hijack ballot boxes but were arrested by the Nigerian Army.” The group condemned the desperation of some politicians and called on security agencies to be more vigilant and ensure the safety of election officials and voters.

The group also noted the prevalence of vote-buying in the election, with some political parties displaying their pattern of vote-buying with reckless abandon.





“Reports of voter intimidation and suppression were also received particularly from Uzebu Ward, Oredo LGA, Edo State where local thugs took over Uzebu 1. Owegie Primary School 1 polling unit and the few voters who showed up to vote were asked to display their ballot papers after thumb printing,” the group stated.

The Situation Room called for the implementation of the recommendations of the Electoral Reform Committee which, in 2010, recommended steps to appoint independent persons to INEC.

The group urged INEC to take more proactive measures to ensure the conduct of credible and transparent elections in Nigeria.

