The Niger Delta Rights Assembly (NDRA) has lauded the appointment of retired Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu as the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), describing it as a blessing to the Niger Delta region and the nation as a whole.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, the NDRA praised President Muhammadu Buhari for “overlooking primordial sentiments and self-serving lobbyists in his choice of Ndiomu,” whom it said has brought “sanity and order into the Programme.”

The NDRA, which mainly consists of youths from across the Niger Delta states, commended Ndiomu for rising to the occasion of tackling the challenges facing the Amnesty Programme.

The group thanked the Buhari government for involving critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta to maintain peace, ensure the security of oil and gas infrastructure, and stem the tide of stolen crude in the creeks.

According to the group, Ndiomu’s appointment was not misplaced, as he has brought a regime of reforms that has helped to block the leakages and conduits through which many criminal-minded persons have been profiting and stealing money meant for genuine ex-militants.

The culture of probity, accountability, and transparency instituted by Ndiomu is yielding anticipated results, especially in the exposure of monumental fraud bordering on flawed payment systems and contract inflation.

The NDRA listed some of the achievements recorded by Ndiomu, including earning the confidence and support of President Buhari, timely payment of monthly allocations, sustaining peace in the region leading to increased production of crude oil at an average of 1.67 million barrels per day, new policy initiatives on cooperative, completion of 5 vocational training centres, and data sanitization to verify genuine ex-agitators, among others.

The group urged the incoming government to sustain the culture of probity and fiscal responsibility instituted by Ndiomu to stave off agitations in the future.

It emphasized that in barely six months, Ndiomu has saved the Programme over N1.5 billion from inflated contracts and has effectively positioned the Programme towards achieving its core mandate of addressing the needs of ex-militants rather than meeting the needs of a few emergency contractors who lack both competence and capacity.

