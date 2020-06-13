Report of shooting in villa, evidence of Buhari govt’s failure to provide leadership, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the reported altercation in the Presidential Villa leading to reported use of firearms as evidence of failure of leadership by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government

The party said it was alarmed by the reported shooting and security breaches within the precincts of the Presidential Villa following a reported squabble at the Villa.

The PDP said it was worried that the protracted spat between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and aides of President Muhammadu Buhari has now degenerated into violent combats, raids and free use of firearms.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described as distressing, the report that members of the president’s family were at scene of the assault against one of President Buhari’s aides, during which the First Lady’s security details were alleged to have resorted to the use of firearms.

“Our party is disturbed by such ugly situation in the Buhari Presidency, which has already heightened apprehensions in the public space over the apparent failure of security architecture and central command system in the presidency leading to such reckless and irresponsible breaches.

“The chaotic situation in the Presidential Villa only points to the failure by President Buhari to provide leadership that can guarantee orderliness in governance and effectively ensure the security of our nation,” the party said.

The PDP notes that such leadership failure at the highest level has further exposed why the country has been bedevilled by myriads of security and economic problems under President Buhari’s watch in the last five years.

“More worrisome is that the Buhari presidency had failed to speak out on the frightening situation so as to reassure Nigerians and douse the tension in the polity especially at this critical time when our nation is facing serious security challenges,” it added..

The PDP therefore called on President Buhari to take immediate steps to restore order in his Presidency and shield the country’s security system from the division and power tussle among persons close to him.

“Our party also demands for an immediate inquest into the security breaches as well as the alleged violation of COVID-19 ban on inter-state travels by officials and relations of the president, which was reported to be part of the immediate causes of latest disturbances in the Presidential villa.

“Furthermore, the PDP urges the National Assembly to save the nation by wading into the persistent infighting in the Buhari Presidency especially as those in charge of the Presidential villa has not demonstrated the required capacity to engender the needed orderliness for productive governance,” it added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Aisha Buhari Cries Out Over Detained Aides •Asks IGP not to expose them to COVID-19

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha on Friday cried out that her staff members were being detained by the police. She did not state the reason for the detention of the aides nor the identities of the detainees. The development came amidst online reports that some of the First Lady’s aides had been arrested on the orders… Read full story

Police High Command Keep Mute Over Detention Of Aisha Buhari’s Aides

The Police High Command on Friday night kept mute over the alleged detention of aides of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari in Abuja. The wife of the President had Twitted about the reality of the deadly coronavirus pandemic ravaging the globe and called… Read full story

Edo 2020: Obaseki Has Not Joined Us, Says PDP

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that embattled governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has not joined its fold. The opposition party’s declaration came on the heels of Friday’s disqualification of Obaseki ahead of the June 22 governorship primary of the APC to produce its candidate for the September election… Read full story