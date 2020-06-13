PDP doors are wide open to Obaseki, says state chairman

Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi has said the doors of the party are still open to Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki following his disqualfication by the Prof. Jonathan Ayuba-led screening committee of the All Progressive s Congress (APC).

Aziegbemi who spoke in Benin on Saturday dispelled rumours making the rounds that Governor Obaseki has defected to the PDP where he is expected to pick the governorship ticket for the election scheduled for September.

The PDP chairman, however, disclosed that some close associates of the governor have made overtures to the leadership of the party, adding that Obaseki is yet to personally reach out to him or any member of his executive council.

The Edo PDP chairman said: “It is true that some close aides of the governor have reached out to the PDP. The governor, however, is yet to personally reach out to us. Our doors are opened to Governor Obaseki. He is welcome should he decide to come and join us. The doors of the PDP are wide opened.”

Aziegbemi was silent on what will be the fate of Governor Obaseki in the primary of the PDP which is scheduled to for June 23 in Benin.

Recall that the South South zonal chairman of the party, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi had insisted on due process should Obaseki defect to the PDP.

Ogidi, like Aziegbemi had insisted that the doors of the party are opened to anybody who intended to defect to the party, so long as the defector abides by the laws of the party.

He said: “If Governor Obaseki comes, we will take him. We can’t drive anybody from joining. Our doors are wide opened. I am not, however, aware that he has started negotiations with us with a view to defecting. If the governor has seen the light and wants to come to the PDP, he is welcome.

“We have a procedure. There is going to be primary. The PDP does not award. If you win the primary, you become the candidate.”

Tribune Online also reports that while citing loopholes in his Higher School Leaving Certificate from the Institute of Continuing Education, Benin, his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate and for taking the party to court, the APC screening committee disqualified the governor and three other aspirants.