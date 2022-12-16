Rep raises alarm over scammers’ Facebook extortion antics

The Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Governing All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hon. Abiodun James Faleke has raised the alarm over the activities of some unscrupulous elements who hacked his official Facebook account to extort unsuspecting Nigerians.

Hon. Faleke who issued a ‘Disclaimer’ via a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents in Abuja, disowned the perpetrators of the crime, who are asking unsuspecting Nigerians to pay the sum of N18, 000 in order to access empowerment fund from the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organization.

Hon. Faleke who doubles as Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance said: “I have been inundated with reports from several Nigerians about the activities of some unscrupulous elements who hacked my official Facebook account, to extort unsuspecting Nigerians.

“According to them, these individuals requested that the intending beneficiaries should pay the sum of N18,500 into a designated account.

“One of the individuals behind this fraud is also sending messages to unsuspecting victims using the name of a certain Dr Lukman Johnny with phone number 08147136835, and who is said to be a staff of the federal ministry of agriculture in Abuja.

It reads: ‘Dr Lukman Johnny on 08147136835 tell him I directed you, he is the director in charge of the empowerment fund in federal ministry of agriculture here in Abuja, he will guide you on what to do’.

“I therefore wish to put on record that I am not aware of any empowerment fund being allocated or distributed to any individual or group of persons by Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, or by myself.

“At no given time did I initiate such a scheme and will not subscribe to any form of dubious activities of fraudsters.

“While I urge Nigerians not to subscribe to the antics of these criminals, I also wish to appeal to all and sundry to track and report the activities of the criminals to relevant security agencies near them and ensure that they are apprehended and prosecuted,” Hon. Faleke urged.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE