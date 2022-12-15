2023: Biden wants Buhari, INEC to be impartial

President Joe Biden of the United States has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in deepening democracy not only in Nigeria but also in Africa, urging him to be non-partisan in the coming elections.

The US President said this on Wednesday in Washington during his meeting with leaders of six African countries slated to have elections in 2023 on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit taking place in the US Capital.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the US President said he had followed the trajectory of the Nigerian leader since 2015 when he was elected President from being an opposition leader at a time he (Biden) was a Vice President.

He added that it was very heartening that Nigeria is quite a model for democracy, especially the fact that President Buhari is not seeking a third term.

President Biden, therefore, encouraged President Buhari and the Nigerian electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to be totally non-partisan.

President Biden said the meeting with the select African leaders including those of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, and Sierra Leone was to discuss elections and democracy in Africa, share experiences with the United States on the forthcoming elections as well as encourage the countries to continue with the democratic process.

He pointed out that he really understands the challenges facing the countries and expressed the willingness of the United States to support them in every area assistance may be required.

President Buhari expressed his appreciation to the US President for his positive remarks and congratulated him on attaining the peak of his political career which is the presidency of the country. He also thanked him for organising the Summit with African leaders and wished him well in all his endeavours.

