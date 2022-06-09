Renovation of infrastructure increases enrolment in Kwara community

Residents of Laduba rural community in the Asa local government area of Kwara State have expressed their gratitude to a food processing company, Olam Food Ingredients (ofi) for renovating three blocks of six classrooms in the community’s LGEA school, among other provisions to the school.

Alongside the renovation of three blocks of six classrooms are the provision of three offices and stores, 150 furniture for the pupils, six tables and chairs for the teachers, installation of 15 ceiling fans, construction of toilet with toilet facilities, provision of laptop and printer, and planting of flowers to beautify the school environment.

The commissioning which was witnessed by the wife of the state governor, Ambassador Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq, represented by the state commissioner for solid minerals, Mrs Abosede Buraimoh, traditional rulers, educationists, among others, saw the parents, pupils and members of the community rejoicing and appreciating the gesture.

Speaking at the event, the ofi Sustainability Manager, Mrs Ifeoluwa Akappo, said that the corporate social responsibility gesture in the immediate community was aimed to support efforts of the local government in improving the rural education sector and to create real possibilities and reshaping the future of school children.

“At ofi, sustainability is at the forefront of our business. We are driven by an ambitious goal: to creating a net positive impact in the communities and environment where we are present. We embarked on this project in partnership with Costco to improve the quality of education in Laduba vIllage, provide a safe and equipped learning environment for all the 381 children and more. Basically, to support the efforts of the local government in improving the rural education sector and to create real possibilities and reshape the future of these kids,” she said.

Also speaking, the headteacher of Asa LGEA school, Mrs Ajayi Funmilayo, said that the gesture had increased school enrolment from 318 to 381 a few weeks after the completion of the project.





“I must say with the emphasis here that this your action has definitely improved the learning environment, makes the school look welcoming, conducive environment for teaching and learning, sitting made comfortable, improved learner’s attendance, increase in enrollment of pupils. Before the renovation, we had 318 and presently 381, as many parents now see the need to send their children and wards to the school.

“To crown it all, with windows and doors well fixed, no more mess in our classrooms, before the renovation, our classrooms were being messed up on daily basis with faeces on both teachers’ and pupils’ tables, condoms, remnants of alcohol drinks, cigarettes and marijuana. Thanks for saving us from all this mess. We are most grateful,” she said.

Appreciating the contribution of the company’s contribution to the development of the area, the Alangua of Laduba community, Mallam Adewale Ariwajoye, named a long stretch of road in the community, the Oju Oja-Bode Igbo road as Olam road.