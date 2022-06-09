Investors lose N22bn as negative sentiments persist at NGX

By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) extends previous day outing to close the fourth trading session of the week on a negative note.

Specifically, on Thursday, the benchmark index marginally lost 0.04 per cent to stand at 53,170.73 basis points, dragging both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index at -0.87 over cent and 24.47 per cent from their previous stance of -0.83 per cent and 24.53 per cent respectively.

The bearish outing digged a further hole in investors’ pockets, as they shed N12 billion from their net worth. Market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N28.665 trillion, a 0.04 per cent loss from the N28.677 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Similarly, Market breadth closed in favour of the bears with 15 symbols closing in green against 17 losers. University Press Limited, Cornerstone, Ellah Lakes, International Breweries and Regal Insurance led the top gainers’ chart in today’s session as the best-five performing stocks.

From the rear of the chart, C&I Leasing, FTN Cocoa, Ikeja Hotel, GlaxoSmithKline and Zenith Bank populated the top losers’ chart.

Key sectorial indices closed in opposite direction with the ASI, with the NGX Insurance gaining the most weight to close at 1.47 per cent while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.

Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades gained weight in the session with daily traded volume standing at 318.418 million units, representing 27.90 per cent improvement from a volume of 248.959 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of those traded stocks inched up by 79.36 per cent in the session to stand at N3.339 billion as against a value of N1.861 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Transcorp maintains dominance over the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), United Bank for Africa, FBN Holding and Zenith Bank to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, Nestle Nigeria also took the lead of the top five performers, flanked by GTCO, MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank and NGX Group.

