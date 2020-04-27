Reminiscence Video: Commissioning of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in 1978

This footage contains the commissioning of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua in 1978. It was a memorable experience you would enjoy viewing.



Commissioning of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

