Bayelsa records first coronavirus positive case

Bayelsa State on Sunday recorded its first case of coronavirus pandemic and this has sent panic to residents.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the positive case on Sunday night, saying the figures of confirmed cases across the country has risen to 1273.

An unconfirmed report has it that the index case involves a female that travelled into the state recently and came to the Government House Clinic on Friday after experiencing the coronavirus related symptoms.

A source told Tribune Online that in spite of the fact that the state government had imposed lockdown of all boundaries into the state, security men attached to the COVID-19 Task Force at the borders are letting people into the state.

However, the acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah, through a text message confirmed the report of NCDC, saying “Yes. You’ll get further directives shortly.”