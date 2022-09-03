Remembering Alaafin Adeyemi III

IT is four months already that the icy hands of death surreptitiously stole the innocuous soul of His Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, at the prestigious Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State. Sadly, “Iku” met Iku Baba Yeye shortly before he was medically discharged as fit.

The demise, on Friday, 22 April, 2022, of Oba Adeyemi III has irreversibly decimated the rapidly declining strength of Nigerian patriots. His death is painfully sad at a time when Nigeria could hardly afford to dispense with the vital services of its best brains generally and more particularly among the royals. He ranked in the class of high-profile traditional rulers (Obas, Obis, Emirs and Obongs) in Nigeria. Truly, he was the Chief Custodian of the tradition, welfare and development of his people. He was one among the best Obas in the South-West of Nigeria. Undoubtedly, his sudden demise is an irreplaceable loss in an inauspicious season. He was a fine Oba, a patriot, a statesman and a man of letters. When beggars die, no comets are seen but the heavens themselves blaze forth the death of princes.

His Majesty’s lifestyle was analogous to that of the famous King Solomon in the scriptures. God endowed him immensely with wisdom, knowledge, wealth and understanding of human affairs. The traits in both Kings were unprecedented and amazingly outstanding. Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III was very brilliant, humble, smart and amiable. He was pleasantly receptive; light complexioned with wide lovely eyes. He lived pleasantly in the comfort of the Lord (God). He was a philosopher king and an academic Oba. He married women, 11 wives, progressively across cultures, tribes and races like King Solomon who had 300 wives. One of them was the daughter of King Pharaoh, whom he came to Egypt in Africa from Jerusalem to marry. He also had 700 concubines. Incredible but true, as recorded in the scriptures. May God continue to keep the souls of the two kings peacefully in paradise.

The history of the development of Obaship tradition in Nigeria, particularly in the South-West, cannot be comprehensively and completely told without his towering contributions for over five decades. His life symbolised humility, honesty, hard-work and simplicity. He did not compromise his desires for excellence and competence. He was a visible testimony of replicated success stories. He facilitated the successes of many people, majorly young persons. Alas! Eloquent, clear-headed, smart and soft-spoken Iku Babayeye has suddenly become history like the story of his unblemished Obaship in Oyo Kingdom in Oyo State that spanned beyond five decades (51 years). He attracted development, financially, socially, politically and industrially to Oyo Kingdom through diplomacy, statesmanship, high-level connections, resilience, maturity and impeccable exposure. He remained a great asset to all classes of people generally and more so to ordinary citizens (people of less social importance), politicians, civil and military officers, government officials and heads of governments at all levels. He was very meticulous in his approach to diverse issues which affected people. He was seasoned, mindful, articulate and tenacious. He paid attention to details and was rational in his decisions. He wrote brilliantly, methodically, clearly and strongly like William Shakespeare. His eloquence, vibrancy and indomitable courage as a philosopher-king made his reputation enviable. His death is the end of a glorious era.

Oba Adeyemi III was very good in character, brilliant in learning, resourceful, disciplined and immutably resilient. He was an inveterate personality with intimidating ideas. He was temperate, physically robust, mentally alert, emotionally stable, spiritually balanced and professionally skilled (a prominent boxer). He was the finest example of professional decency. His decisions, verdicts and tutorials were prudent, constructive, incisive and witty. His advocacy, language and style were fluid, authoritative, comprehensible and convincing. His ideas were lofty, weighty, searching and penetrating. His irresistible traits fascinated him consistently to humanity. His solid knowledge, maturity, experience, decency, performance, sagacity and credibility earned him unprecedented popularity in Oyo State, Nigeria and beyond. He was a global citizen by his world views on topical issues. His Obaship witnessed general tranquility, peace, safety, security, progress and political stability. Oyo Kingdom under his Obaship had a credible and respectable image. Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III earnestly served God, Nigeria and mankind faithfully and diligently. He remains a worthy tribute to royalty in Nigeria. He was a well-informed Oba in whom many Nigerians are still well pleased.

He bravely, diplomatically and courageously confronted governors who did not govern Oyo State properly. By his accurate assessment, the pain of misrule is devastating. It has no religious identity or tribal marks. Misrule promotes anarchy which destroys peace and ruins development. He was a strong advocate of good governance. He gave advice to governors ceaselessly on human development, encouraged learning as a culture for formal education, unity among Yorubas, politics and national integration. He worked assiduously for democratic achievements. His inspirational life continues to promote, even after his demise, the attainment of a peaceful, orderly and an egalitarian society. He was a major part of anything good in this world. Besides, he was a visible expression of God’s glory. Every page in his life bears the signature of Allah. His demise is the greatest calamity that ever befell Oyo Kingdom in recent years.

Oba Adeyemi succeeded Alaafin Gbadegesin LADIGBOLU, II, in November 1971. He was crowned at the age of 33 years almost two years after the end of the Nigerian Civil War. He reigned for 51 years. He was a mobile encyclopedia. He was an enigma and arguably the Oba with the richest wardrobe in terms of native attires he donned at occasions and how relatively he combined them with appropriate foot wears. He was a lively and friendly Oba. At death, he became the longest-reigning Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom (Empire) in modern history. Indeed, this tragic event is the end of a glorious era.

Alas! His Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo, a king of kings, has quietly and royally returned to the realm of his ancestors. We take solace in the fact that death is real, opposite of life, inevitable and the last enemy yet to be destroyed. The battles of life are compulsory for mortals. The eternal pain in death lies in the fact that when a person dies, such a person is never to be seen again on earth. Humans brought nothing into the world and would take nothing away but should willfully leave behind memories and legacies as Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III did.

Prince Oyakhire PhD, is a former military administrator of Oyo and Taraba states.

