Relocating the destitute from the streets

“THE thinking man must oppose all cruel customs, no matter how deeply rooted in tradition and surrounded by a halo. When we have a choice, we must avoid bringing torment and injury into the life of another, even the lowliest creature; but to do so is to renounce our manhood and shoulder a guilt which nothing justifies.” This saying gives a perspective to the decision made by the Oyo State government under the leadership of His Excellency, Seyi Makinde, to relocate the destitute to a rehabilitation centre. Many reasons force some people onto the streets, mainly for their upkeep. The socioeconomic situation in the country compels many people to struggle to find their daily needs on the streets. Their ultimate survival depends on the goodness of other people, but that is certainly not a good way to live. As emotional as this sounds and looks, it is reasonable to relocate the destitute and the vulnerable ones on the streets because they are not only endangering their lives but also exposing themselves to being kidnapped and for purposes of money ritual.

Apart from the strain that begging has placed on the destitute, many factors hurt their health and personality. Such factors include sexual abuse. Underprivileged females are mostly abused by ritualists who lure them to bed with the promise of money. Other hazards faced by these hapless Nigerians include kidnapping, accident risks and health problems, among many others. As a result of this, the government has taken a wise decision to relocate them from their uncomfortable habitat to a rehabilitation centre where they can access a full range of services, including basic amenities. At this centre, everyone of them would be given every opportunity to find their passion, live a fulfilling life, and achieve their destiny goals.

The Oyo State government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, who is a practical example of the principle of humanitarianism, has devised strategies and techniques to make the streets free from the panhandlers and the vulnerable ones who have been endangering their lives so far. Indeed, Governor Makinde is keeping to his promise that he “won’t dislodge the people unless a better place is provided for those affected”. That was why he committed a lot of resources to putting up the centre with all essential amenities like modern toilet facilities, potable water, solar lights as well as well-ventilated dormitories with mattresses, a clinic, and feeding facilities, to mention but a few.

I acknowledge the good gesture of the Oyo State government. The kind gesture towards the vulnerable ones in the society will go a long way in strengthening democracy. This good initiative is the first of its kind in the state. Truth be told, it is a commendable gesture that needs to be emulated by other states. In conclusion, I urge the good people of Oyo State and well-meaning philanthropists to continue to offer support to the underprivileged and the vulnerable ones for their upkeep at their new rehabilitation centre, as the government cannot do it alone.

Olalekan writes in from Ibadan.

