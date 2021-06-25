I’m going to be part of the bridge between Nollywood and Hollywood —David Oyelowo

As David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, the ‘Water Man’ hits screens globally, DANIEL ABEL talks to him on the challenges, inspiration and motivation for creating the project. Released on May 7, 2021, the movie tells the story of a teenager who enlisted the help of a runaway to venture into the forest in search of a folkloric figure who possesses the secret to immortality. The movie stars David Oyelowo as Amos Boone, with Oprah Winfrey as the executive producer via her Harpo Films banner.

What challenges did you face while directing the movie?

Well, you know, any time it’s the first time you are doing anything, it is, of course, a bit nerve-wreaking and challenging. But when that thing is directing a film which is multi-faceted and you have to wear several hats (acting and directing), it was definitely something that made me a bit nervous.

However, some of those nerves were calmed by preparation and by talking to people who had done it before. So, by the fact that I have worked on many movie sets in the past and I now had the opportunity to have front row seat, watching other great directors doing great work. So properly preparing and making sure I hired professionals who are far better than me at making films really helped me. Their experience and top-notch professionalism ensures the project turns out successful.

What inspired the movie?

Emily Needell who wrote the script, which was sort of inspired by her childhood growing up in Montana, but for me, the movie, reminded me of films like ET (the extra-terrestrial), the Steven Spielberg’s adventure film and the ‘Goonies’ as well. Although I loved those films growing up, I had never seen someone who looks like me reflected in those films. The original script was about a white family in Montana, but when I approached them about making the film, she was happy for it to be seen through the lens of a black family. And so, the combination of the nature of the story and being able to bring the specificity of my experience to it, were some of the reasons I really wanted to do it.

What message were you trying to pass across?

The message I was trying to pass across with film was one of hope really, especially in the midst of challenges. However, for people who have not seen the film yet, it’s about a young child who is trying to save his mother from her illness by going on the hunt for this mythical figure who has the gift of immortality, and it’s just a beautiful thing to see a kid going the length and willing to sacrifice and do anything for someone they love.

Also, it is a story that depicts the journey towards realising that you cannot control everything. You can’t control who is going to be ill, who is going to pass away. However, you can control who you love and how you love them, and not taking that love for granted.

What Nollywood actor would you like to work with?

Genevieve Nnaji and I have been talking recently and I will love to work with her, I think she is very talented and Adesua is a very special actress as well and so that is definitely a focus of mine.

How do you imbibe your culture into your work?

Telling our stories to global audience and getting to have Ric Hassani’s music featured in the Water Man as well, was as a result of my appreciation for our culture. It is a big part of who I am and it’s going to continue to reform the work I do. I love the bridge that is being built between Nollywood and Hollywood and right now, I imagine that it is just going to continue. I’m certainly going to try to be a part of that.

What is your opinion on the place of Nollywood currently on the global stage?

Well, I am very proud of the gains that are being made, I am very proud of the production values that continue to grow. I think not only in the movie aspect but also in the fashion, music, literature, all of those aspects of Nigerian culture, gaining global notoriety. I think it is happening, I think we are in the middle of it. I know it is inexorable and going to happen. I do not think it is a question of what we need to do, I think we are already doing it, and as I said, I definitely want to have a hand in it.

