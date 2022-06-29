10 steps to achieve healthy hair you will love

We all desire healthy hair but we often give up along the way as it gets demanding at some point. Remember, your hair is your crown especially as females. Bearing this in mind should serve as an encouragement when you feel like giving up on your journey to achieving healthy hair. Here are simple steps to achieving healthy hair.

1. Wash your hair regularly

It’s important to wash your hair frequently rather than just before special occasions. This is done to make sure that your scalp and hair are clean and free of extra oil and grime. Washing should be done once every two weeks or on a weekly basis.

2. Condition correctly

You should be sure to use a conditioner to soften and untangle your hair after you’ve washed it. Natural conditioners like aloe vera gel or processed conditioners are both options.

Unless they are leave-in conditioners, which should not be washed off after application, conditioners should only be applied to the tips of your hair and not your scalp. They should also be thoroughly rinsed off after a few minutes of application.

3. Dry your hair naturally

We all have the urge to look like our favorite celebrities in the beauty world, so we frequently choose to use hair dryers to dry our hair. Although this is not a bad thing, overheating your hair might harm the scalp. The ideal method for drying after washing is to use a towel or natural air.

Never sleep with wet hair or comb wet hair because doing so might lead to hair breakage. Also, avoid rough towel drying because it can harm your hair cuticles.





4. Oil your hair properly

Oiling your hair both before and after washing it enhances blood flow to the scalp, eases tension in the muscles, increases shine, and nourishes the hair. Additionally, it promotes hair development, replenishes moisture, and fixes split ends. You can choose from a variety of oils, such as coconut oil, almond oil, olive oil or castor oil.

5. Use a wide-toothed brush for combing your hair

Use a wide-toothed brush to comb your hair since, compared to other brush types, it helps prevent hair loss or damage. Additionally, remember not to comb your hair while it is still wet as earlier stated.

6. Style your hair naturally

Your hair doesn’t always need to be heated in order to be beautifully groomed. If you’re unsure of how to proceed, look up DIY tutorials on YouTube and follow the various natural procedures for styling your hair.

7. Trim your hair regularly

In order to remove weak or damaged hair ends, it is advised that you trim your hair ends every six to eight weeks. You can either do it yourself or, at the very least, go to the salon.

8. Drink more water

To have healthy hair, you must drink water. You can support healthy hair by drinking enough water each day. You can also use hydrating hair care products.

9. Healthy eating habits

To have good hair, one must consume a balanced diet. You need to improve your dietary habits if you want to have the healthy hair you’ve always wanted. Make sure to include plenty of fruits, eggs, berries, nuts, seafood, greens, sweet potatoes, etc.

10. Use hair caps/hats

Make sure to cover your hair with a hat or other forms of hair caps while you are outside in the sun, at the pool, or on the beach. This is due to the harm that sunlight and chlorinated water can do to your hair. Chlorinated water is also unhealthy for your hair. Harsh sun rays strip your hair of moisture, causing it to become dry, brittle, and damaged over time.

Although maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be difficult, it is possible if you set your mind to it. Although there are other actions you can take to achieve healthy hair, doing the few outlined above will undoubtedly improve the condition of your hair.

