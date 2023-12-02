The 2024 budget as presented to the national assembly by President Bola Tinubu failed to adequately address critical facets necessary for the welfare of Nigerians, Senator Ned Nwoko has observed.

The Senator who represents Delta North at the upper chamber of the national assembly said transparency in project selection and allocation remained a crucial factor.

In his reaction on Saturday to the presentation of the appropriation bill, Nwoko argued that while the call for equitable and sector-aligned projects is commendable, ensuring greater transparency in these processes is vital to guarantee that the projects genuinely benefit the masses and align with Nigeria’s developmental goals.

“The budget presentation failed to offer a clear roadmap on how the outlined allocations and policies directly translate into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians, leaving the populace seeking clarity on the true impact of these proposed measures on their daily livelihoods.

“Ordinary folks aren’t concerned about the big numbers in budgets; they want to know how it will affect their lives.

“As an advocate for an economy that truly serves the masses, I wouldn’t entirely condemn a government that borrows to provide essential services for their people.

“However, it’s not just about borrowing money; it’s about generating revenue within the country and making sure it improves people’s lives.

“Setting the exchange rate at 750 naira per dollar isn’t good for the economy. It is stifling and harmful to the naira’s value. That’s why generating revenue within the country is crucial!

“The government needs to find ways to make money within Nigeria, use it wisely, and take care of the people. It’s essential to keep this process as transparent as possible,” he stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE