Reasons you need to take a break from work

There is a popular saying that “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” All work and no rest will make your body and system wear out gradually.

It is important that you work in order to fend for yourself and your family, but it is more essential that you take a rest when necessary.

Using a machine as an example, if it works 24 hours everyday for months and years without rest, if it was made to be durable for five years, it would be reduced. This is because it will continue to wear out every time it is used without proper maintenance and rest.

The human body is wired the same way. If you refuse to rest from work, you will wear out easily and make your system vulnerable to different kinds of illness.

Some organisations make break provisions for their staff but some do not. It is important that you intentionally take breaks so you won’t burn out. Anxiety, stress, and frustrations could lead to burnout.

There are several reasons why you should take a break from work. Below are the reasons:

1. To be relieved from stress

Stress is a pressure affected by humans as a result of work. Taking a few days off from work will keep you settled and free from stress. Stress reduces your level of productivity and clogs your mental flow.

2. To enhance your productivity

Taking breaks from work is very important. This is to make you regain your energy and focus that has been exhausted so far. Multi tasking, meeting deadlines at work can be so exhausting and reduce your level of productivity.

3. For bonding with your friends and family

Being too focused on work alone can isolate you from your family and friends. It is essential that you take your personal relationships seriously. Spend weekends with family and friends, go on vacations, picnics, and staycations. Taking a break from work helps you create and build bonds with your friends and family.

4. To maintain physical health

Taking breaks from work gives you the opportunity to exercise yourself for physical health. It enables you to focus on your diet, feeding, and health. A busy worker pays little or no attention to their physical health while having too little or no time.





Take a few days off from work to settle down and focus on yourself.

5. For personal development

For a career driven person, taking a break from work would be very useful and beneficial to you.

Your break could be in terms of leave, depending on the rules that govern your organisation. If you find it hard to improve in your career while working, you can take a break from work to develop yourself mentally and personally.

