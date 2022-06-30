‘Reasons Nigeria needs a national carrier’

THE director general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC),Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has lent his support for the packaging of another national airline for the country saying the presence of the new national airline will help boost the sector in the country and positively project its image.

Delivering a paper at the maiden edition of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference (FNAC) in Abuja, Runsewe declared that the national carrier would further boost air transportation in Nigeria and contribute significantly in enhancing easy and speedy access of tourists to their destinations through connecting flights to states and tourist destinations.

He used the occasion to canvass for location of standard hotels within the airports for connecting travelers and other forms of travelers.

The NCAC DG also appealed to the government to provide the enabling environment for private sector investment in the tourism industry, positing that this would make the industry viable enough to attract domestic and international tourists to the country’s numerous tourist destinations.

His words: “In all, it is evident that the air transportation sector and tourism sector are closely inter-related. They both facilitate economic development, create wealth, employment and therefore of great impact to the Gross Domestic Product of any nation.

“The development of effective air transportation no doubt, would have multiplier effects on the development of the tourism sector and the economy as a whole”.