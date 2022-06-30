NAMA engineers tasked on importance of medical checkup

THE national president of National Association of Air traffic Engineers (NAAE), Mr Ishaya Dung has charged engineers in NAMA to take their health issues more seriously in order to remain healthy and productive in the system

Speaking in Lagos at a one day symposium organized by NAAE, Lagos chapter, Dung urged the engineers to embark on compulsory medical check up in order to ascertain the state of their health

Lamenting how many people have neglected the health aspect of their life by ignoring medical tests, Dung explained that unhealthy worker will not contribute meaningfully to the growth of any organisation even as he commended the initiative of the NAAE Lagos chapter for organizing the program.

In his welcome speech, the Chairman of NAAE Lagos chapter, Mr Sonowo Ayodele who said the symposium was the tenth in the series however attributed the reasons by NAAE use the programme to focus on the topic ‘The healthy twenty first century ATSEPS’ as a result of losses recorded in the past years.

He urged all engineers and workers in the aviation sector to take the state of their health seriously at every point in time as every healthy staff was a healthy workforce while a healthy workforce was a healthy organization and healthy organization, a healthy economy.

Also speaking as the special guest at the occasion, Honourable Olayinka Adebowale Ogunlaja, Special Adviser on Primary Health to Igbogbo Bayeku Local Community Development Area, Lagos, stressed the need for a regular medical check up in order to remain healthy.