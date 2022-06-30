Nigeria records 1,148,495 aircraft movements from 2017 to 2021

The country’s aviation sector has between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2021, recorded 1,148,495 aircraft movement through the domestic airlines and foreign airlines operations.

This came just as the sector within the same period recorded 870,978,743.41kg as import and export cargo traffic across the airports with 260,561,935.93kg recorded as import and export mail traffic.

The breakdown of the report showed that in 2017, domestic passengers were 9,838,899, while the international traffic was 4,007,513, totaling 13,846,412 within the period.

In 2018, while the country recorded a total number of 16,374,086 passengers, indicating 11,941,364 for domestic and 4,432,722 for international passengers, the

16,374,086 passenger movement for 2018, showed 18.26 per cent when compared to the same period in 2017.

The sector in 2019 equally experienced a boost with Nigeria recording a total of 17,580,023 passengers with 12,951,670 and 4,628,353 for domestic and international traffic, respectively.

Passengers’ traffic however declined by 39.33 per cent in 20220 following the outbreak of the pandemic which negatively impacted movements and global business following the suspension of operations which greatly affected the sector.





While the total passenger figure for 2020 was 10,666,357 indicating 9,069,295 for domestic travel and 1,597,062 for international travel, the total passenger traffic for 2021 stood at 15,320,822, showing 13,006,481 for domestic travel and 2,321,341 for the international routes.

However, 2021 traffic recorded an increase of 43.64 per cent compared to year of 2020 while the 2021 statistics showed that domestic travel had returned to the pre-COVID-19 period as domestic travels within the period recorded a surge in the last five years while on the contrary international traffic is yet to pick up.