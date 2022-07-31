8 ways to know when you are getting burned out at your workplace

The desire to meet our daily needs and be successful in life is one of the main factors that drives everyone to work. The daily demands of some work overtime can result in individuals getting burned out if care is not taken.

According to Mayo Clinic, job burnout is a special type of work-related stress — a state of physical or emotional exhaustion that also involves a sense of reduced accomplishment and loss of personal identity.

The reasons for job burnout include lack of control, unclear expectations, overwork, dysfunctional workplace dynamics, and so on.

Even as we all desire to be the best at our work, it’s expedient we know and prevent burnout at our workplace because it impacts negatively on our health, emotion and mental wellbeing.

Discussed in this article are 8 ways to know when you are getting burned out at your workplace.

1. Productivity declines

The various efforts we put into our work are in order to ensure increased productivity but if in spite of the increased efforts, our productivity declines rather than increases, then this may be a sign that you are getting burned-out out at work.

In such an instance, it is best you take some time off work to rest or relax your brain. This is also a good time to take leave off work because your physical and mental wellbeing may also be at stake if this burnout continues unchecked.

2. Feeling dizzy at work

If you constantly feel dizzy at work, especially when doing something important, then you might be on the edge of getting burned out at work. If your job daily demands that you stay awake for the most part of the night and day, without getting adequate time to rest, you are sure to get burned out since you are not giving your body adequate rest.

If you’re in such a situation, it is best to strike a balance between your work demands and getting adequate rest.

3. Lack of interest

If you no longer find your work as interesting as you do before or you now even see it as a burden, this is another sign that you are experiencing workplace burnout. This could have been as a result of overwork, lack of adequate rest, unrealistic work conditions and expectations, and so on.

It is best you speak out if you’re getting overwhelmed with your work demands.





Read up how to stay motivated when on the edge of burnout

4. Completing a small task in a longer time frame

For instance, if as a fashion stylist, you can finish sewing a dress within 2 to 3 hours but you begin to notice that it now takes you a longer time frame let’s say 6 hours to finish the same dress.

This is another sign that you are getting burned out at your workplace and it is important you get a solution to this before things get out of hand.

5. Forgetting things easily

Another way of knowing that you are getting burned out at your workplace is when you tend to easily forget things.

Forgetting things once in a while is not bad or a sign of burnout but when you constantly begin to forget things, especially things you wouldn’t have forgotten on a norm, then you are experiencing a burnout.

6. Headaches

If you constantly have headaches at the slightest attempt to work on any task, then you may be experiencing workplace burnout.

It’s best for you to rest or see a medical practitioner in case the headache persist.

7. Stressed physical outlook

You would have often heard people telling a person that he or she is looking lean, tired or stressed. Workplace burnout does have an effect on your physical appearance.

Thus, when friends, colleagues, and loved ones begin to comment on your physical or outward appearance, then you should know you’re experiencing workplace burnout.

8. Irregular sleeping pattern

When you notice a change in your sleeping pattern or you find it hard to sleep, you may be experiencing workplace burnout as well.

This can be as a result of working late into the night on a daily basis or taking coffee in a bid to stay awake to meet deadlines.

This is quite harmful to an individual’s health as the body should not be denied adequate rest per time.

Burnout at the workplace usually creeps in subtly, over time, impacting workers in a way that they almost don’t notice.

Physical exhaustion at the end of the work day, detachment from coworkers and customers, extreme dissatisfaction with your work, and uncertainty about how to improve and progress in your career are other signs of workplace burnout.

It is therefore important that you try all your best to prevent burnout in your workplace. As your health and wellbeing is of paramount importance to us, here is how you can avoid workplace burnout.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE