Reality leadership

In a recent presentation, I noted that either in business or the larger society, my natural inclination has always been to promote wellbeing: health, happiness and prosperity. I also pointed out that my trajectory has always been ordered by the courageous craving to acquire relevant knowledge and know-how, then grow enablement in order to achieve outcome-based “wellbeing” results with definitive creativity and innovation.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a visionary leader, worked tirelessly and today he is remembered to have “sculpted” the present day Nigeria. He introduced and relentlessly implemented the free primary education and transformative healthcare development policies. He excellently turned dreams to reality and empowered Nigerians for their “greater” tomorrow.

Nelson Mandela anticipated the “wellbeing” needs of his people. He successfully navigated what needed to be done within the political, social and economic spaces. He did not allow the “apartheid” environment to become an insurmountable stumbling stronghold. He made a huge impact that enabled his country to grow and thrive.

Today, leaders can only get things done with complex matrix. The context is digitally enabled, transparent, characterised by more information and faster speed of information flow. There are continuities and discontinuities. New trends, diverse ideas and stakeholder interests. But the leader must continually correct, connect and adjust his strategies, decisions and moves.

The leader must wear his critical and creative thinking caps in order to progress beyond limitations and at the same time, be original as well as current/fresh. He must be evaluative and analytical. He must analyse information objectively and always make value-oriented judgements.

The deployment of his creative abilities must create new ways and patterns to enable him excellently solve problems and meet challenges.

Reality is taking smart decisions to create highly beneficial experience. Smart decisions lead to the reality we desire and hope for.

I will never be tired of repeating myself that leaders, whether in business organisations or government must make the responsibilities they are in charge of, their business. They must lead the strategic direction, identify and work on opportunities that others inadvertently ignore or do not focus on. Take bold decisions and navigate the visionary path forward.

The leader’s entrepreneurial activities must be anchored on “tried and tested” success models. He must close latent gaps and regularly advance progressively in the leadership pipelines. Diligently monitor market shifts and take crucial as well as critical initiatives.

For the Reality Leader, courage is daring to be different in order to achieve goals. He may need to stand alone and get rid of whatever status quo that is not adding value.

Emotional stamina is working collaboratively with colleagues that have different ideas and options. Do not micromanage or lead people in silos. Do not be swayed by subterfuge, propaganda and lies. Lead with the realities of today and strategize for the expected and unknown possibilities of tomorrow. To achieve the desired distinction, strategize with choices, development initiatives, re-assignment and replacements. Do not just be product-focused. Make sure you are running a healthy and inclusive organisation.

The organisational culture must be characterised by autonomy responsibility and recognition. Authenticity must be ingrained in the organisation fabric. There must also be decisiveness, focus, personal touch and effective communication. The leader must always unlock hidden insights and ensure that learning and coaching activities are luminous.

Your growth path is a new mindset of innovation and change. There must be diffusion of creativity and innovation. This must be characterized by new ideas and great thinking. You are the leader of growth with an invigorating style of governance.

Avoid those who are always defending the status quo. Obviously, they must be benefiting from it. Encourage genuine deviation and the big ideas’ colleagues.

Your collaboration efforts must be aligned. You and your team are like a tree with branches. You must connect ideas and knowledge to navigate complex challenges. There must be focus thinking, clarity of thoughts, ideas and concentration on every area that delivers value. There must be self-leadership, self-awareness, accountability and feedbacks; momentum in energy and dedication; continuous dedication and hard work; humility as well as professionalism.

I am always proud of Servant Leaders (examples are: Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Nelson Mandela). What these leaders represent is that, “It is not about you”. Their distinguishing characteristics (or hallmarks) are: compassion, resilience, strength and humility.

They flow like water, satisfying and nurturing the needs of today and tomorrow. They unite their people and always showcase the obligation to be accountable for their decisions and actions. They drive outcome-based development and always change the narrative. They are firm but lead with “velvet gloves”. They position others to be their best. They always set the stage for others to be leaders by imparting courage and confidence. They think about their legacies and not just numbers.

These create greatness by choice, with humility, tremendous energy and relentless efforts. They subsume themselves in service and sacrifice. To put it succinctly, they are design and reality leaders who use entrepreneurial skillsets to solve problems relevant to the moment and tomorrow.

Reality Leaders are my heroes!

