Open Salawu empowers community with N20m initiative

In a bid to alleviate poverty and prioritise education, Engr. Mufutau Open Salawu has launched a groundbreaking N20 million support initiative aimed at empowering the community.

The program, anchored on the mantra “Build the People, Free the Nation,” seeks to provide opportunities for a brighter future for every child.

According to Open Salawu, the initiative is designed to invest in education and individual potential, laying the foundation for a prosperous society. “We believe that a nation’s prosperity hinges on its citizens’ well-being and empowerment,” the statement read.

The breakdown of the N20 million commitment reveals a significant investment in the community’s future. A sum of N10 million has been allocated to an education endowment fund, while N5 million will support entrepreneurial ventures. Additionally, N5 million will be disbursed to aid 100 families in funding their children’s education.

Open Salawu’s initiative is informed by the wisdom of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who once said, “The children of the poor you failed to train will never let your children live in peace,” sttaing that this underscores the importance of supporting those around us and investing in their well-being and education to create a more harmonious society.

In a statement, the organisation disclosed its commitment to its mission of building a brighter future for all, adding that through this initiative, Open Salawu is setting a precedent for community empowerment and development.

