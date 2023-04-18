THE management of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited has harped on the need for real estate agencies to place premium on being transparent and committed to clients’ satisfaction.

The management also said following due process and operating within the confines of the government’s urban laws will always stand one out in the real estate sector.

Chief Executive Officer of Pelican Valley, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, stated this on the heels of the conferment of the “Best Realtor of the Year 2022” award on him by an online-based newspaper platform.

In his appreciation message, Adeyemo noted that the victory was as a result of the company’s insistence on “due diligence, due process, Integrity, transparency, our commitment to clients’ satisfaction and Ogun State urban laws.”

He said “This is well deserved because it comes via free, fair, credible and transparent process of electronic voting, collation of results and the subsequent declaration of Pelican Valley Nigeria limited as the winner by the panel judge(s).

“We reckon the process as one devoid of any inducement. No fewer than a dozen (12) real estate firms, including ours, operating in Ogun State were listed as contestants in the keenly contested race for the title of The Best Realtor of the Year 2022.

“We are glad to state that this is a victory for ‘Due diligence,due process, Integrity, transparency, our commitment to clients’ satisfaction and Ogun State urban laws.’ We also take this victory as a call to greater service to the real estate sector of the state and Nigeria as well as humanity in general.”

Pelican Valley Nigeria limited is a estate firm and promoter of Pelican Valley Estate Laderin – Abeokuta, Pelican Brief Estate, Pelican Ecostay Apartments and Pelican Valley Greenish Acres Farm Estate – all in Masa – Kobape axis of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

