Rates to remain flat despite maturing T-bills, OMO instruments

There are expectations in the money market that given the Central Bank of Nigeria’s management of system liquidity, rates will trade at a similar band(flat) this week despite maturing Treasury-bills and Open Market Operation (OMO) instruments worth ₦56.7 billion and ₦89.0 million respectively.

As a result of the tight system liquidity towards the end of the week, dealers said the CBN did not conduct any auction last week.

In a related development, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced resumption of its Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond Offer with effect from August 10, 2020.

This disclosure was made in a press statement by the Debt Management Office to the general public.

The DMO was earlier forced to suspend the monthly offers of the FGN Savings Bond in April 2020, due to the lockdown and restrictions placed on social and economic activities as part of measures implemented by government to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The DMO said it wishes to announce the resumption of its offer of the federal government of Nigeria savings bond (FGN savings bond) effective August 2020.

“The DMO was constrained to suspend the monthly offers of the FGN savings bond in April 2020 due to the restrictions on activities and movement as part of measures adopted by the government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“The offer for subscription will open on Monday, August 10, 2020 and close on Friday, August 14, 2020,” the statement noted.

It also encouraged investors to continue to save through the FGN Savings Bond. This is because FGN Savings Bonds attract good returns and is secure, being a Sovereign instrument. They also contribute to national development.

It should be recalled that on April 4, 2020, the FGN Savings Bond offer by DMO which was scheduled for April 6 –April 10 was suspended, due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did Zulum Celebrate Salah With Borno’s ‘Poorest’?

A viral message, which emanated from Whatsapp and was later posted on the Facebook page of a national newspaper, claimed that Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, celebrated Sallah with the poor citizens in the state…

Why The Colour Of #RevolutionNow Was Not Arab Spring-Red

THEY all happened almost simultaneously, as if in a choreography. On February 9, 2011, a huge crowd of protesters had gathered at the Tahir Square in Cairo, Egypt. Unruly, eyes dilating like pellets of ice immersed in mug-full Campari liquor, it was obvious that this was a crowd determined to change the status quo. They shouted anti-government slogans, calling for an end to oppression, economic adversities and collapse of the Arabian spirit in the Arab world…

The Marlian Gang: Lifestyles Of Youths Who Claim To Be Lawless, Lack Manners And Home Training

MUSIC and musicians through the ages have demonstrated the tendency to influence not only the present generation, but also the future generation. No wonder, decades after they might have gone, generations later are still inspired by them…

We Are Worried, Disappointed Over Edo Politics — US

THE United States on Friday said it was concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State. The US Mission in Nigeria, in a statement on its social media platforms, also said that it was disappointed with the role of some political actors in the state. The statement reads: “As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country. The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate…

Ize-Iyamu’s Corruption Case: PDP Guilty With Govs Fintiri, Mohammed Nominations ― Presidency

The Presidency has pushed back on the assertion by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is facing corruption charges as the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo State governorship election encourages corruption…