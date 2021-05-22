Raising performance bar in Ogun

There is no how the beautiful story of Ogun State can be told, in terms of the accelerated developmental projects, good road network, security, job creation, affordable housing schemes, good healthcare delivery service, qualitative education, agriculture, trade and investment, amongst others that have impacted positively in the economic well-being of the citizens, without recourse to giving credit to the current administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

On its way to power in 2019, during the electioneering campaign, it had promised to make life better for the people of the state; refloat the economy by widening the frontiers of trade and investment, through the provision of an enabling business environment, enhance political space and foster peace and harmony between and among the people. True to type, it has earned itself, a promise-keeping administration in the last two years.

This is a rare feat in the chequered history of the state, since its creation on February 3, 1976, that any administration could deliver, within a space of two years, the speedy initiation and execution of projects, and provision of laudable programmes that have had direct and indirect positive impacts on its people.

His ascension to the throne, at that critical moment when morales of both the civil and public servants were at the lowest ebb, could be likened to the coming of the Biblical messiah to rescue the sinking ship. Upon his assumption of office on May 29, 2019, Abiodun did not betray the trust reposed in him. He has been walking the talk. Three days in office, he entered into a social contract with the workers of the state government and pledged the payment of their wages and salaries, with or without FAAC or JAAC, on/or before the last working day of every month, and it has come to stay. With effect from October 2020 salaries, the administration was magnanimous enough to commence the payment of the negotiated minimum wage of N30,500 to the workers, the highest of its kind in the entire southwest. Same goes to pensioners in the payment of their gratuities. As a standing order, the current administration, on a quarterly basis, has earmarked a sum of N500 million to defray inherited backlogs of the previous administration. Also, he had approved a monthly average payment of N791 million as pension for retired local government council workers and SUBEB retirees.

By and large, to discernible minds and political pundits, the secret behind these successes in every sector can be attributed to the mission-statement (roadmap) of the administration which is anchored on the acronym, ISEYA (Infrastructure, Social Welfare and Wellbeing, Education, Youth Development and Agriculture) and they form the most striking features with visible and invaluable interventions by the governor.

In its implementations, infrastructure has remained a centre-piece of the administration. It is a veritable tool for accelerating economic growth and development of the state.

In retrospect, a Business Day newspaper headline, “Investors Dump Lagos as Ogun Becomes (the) New Industrial Hub”, reinforced the new reality on ground as an investment destination of choice.

It added that the investors complain that traffic grid and Apapa Port Congestions in Lagos make the movement of trucks and lives difficult, while the land tenure system in Lagos has been tougher, thus, making business expansion onerous.

“Out of N3,353 trillion pumped in new investments in manufacturing and agro-processing sectors in six years, Lagos got N928.02 billion, while Ogun welcomed N1.682 trillion within the period”. The breakdown shows that Lagos received 27.67 percent of the total investments, while Ogun state got 50.16 percent, an indication that the state is now Nigeria›s industrial hub. Also, 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, shared the remaining 22.17 percent, thus reflecting their unattractiveness to investors.

Meanwhile, within two years under review, Abiodun has raised the bar of performance with the reconstruction and completion of well over 270.88 kilometres of (34) road(s) and also, the rehabilitation of well over 322.637 kilometres of 41 roads across the length and breath of the state. As a quick-fix mechanism to address the inherited deplorable condition of roads, the establishment of the Ogun State Public Works Agency (OGPWA) was saddled with the responsibility of rehabilitating all existing roads that were competing for attention. It is the belief of the Governor that the rehabilitation of the several inner-city roads and freshly constructed ones are a boost for speedy economic activities.

At a recently inaugurated 10.25 kilometre Lusada-Igbesa road undertaken by the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, in partnership with the state government, Abiodun said, “No doubt, the constitution of 10.25-kilometre Lusada-Igbesa road in partnership with the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Igbesa, is a commendable project. And we are happy to have the road commissioned, given its benefits for improved investments and individual prosperity of all the people in Igbesa, Lusada and adjoining towns in this area. But, as an adjoining road, it is important to note that the full benefits of this newly constructed road can be realised only when the Atan-Lusada-Agbara road is rehabilitated and reconstructed. That import is not lost on us. We have just performed the ceremony of the turning of the sod of the Atan-Lusada-Agbara road. All things being equal, the road will be completed soonest and both the Atan-Lusada-Agbara road and the Lusada-Igbesa Free Trade Zone will complement each other for the full benefits of our people.”

In response to insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country, the administration has left no stone unturned. On the strength of the state’s House of Assembly’s legislation that gave legal backing to the Ogun State Security Trust Fund (OGSSTF) chaired by Mr Bolaji Balogun, the administration has procured no fewer than 400 patrol vehicles, 200 power-bikes, communications gadgets and other kits for effective patrol of all nooks and crannies of the state. The recently inaugurated Amotekun, a region-wide security outfit, in the state, is a model that has contributed significantly to abate the orgy of kidnappings and other violent crimes that have been the order of the day. Through the intervention of the political will of the governor, police aerial patrol has complemented the efforts of the state government in the search-and-rescue operations of kidnapped victims, and the subsequent arrests of suspects, whenever the need arises.

Job portal is an outsourcing novel initiative which has played a crucial role in the recruitment of well over 80,000 unemployed youths for companies in search of skilled labour. Not left out was the construction and commissioning of four new Fire and Emergency Stations in Ifo, Ado-Odo/Ota, Isheri.

However, the successes of the two-year landmark achievements can be attributed to the unyielding commitment of Mr Governor towards building a more prosperous, equitable and sustainable society that separates him from the pack and also prepares him to quicken the pace and redouble his efforts in all strata of life.

Ogbonnikan wrote from Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

