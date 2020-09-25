RadissonBlu Anchorage Lagos embarks on innovation, renovation for guests’ convenience

RadissonBlu Anchorage Lagos, leading lifestyle and hospitality destination and a member of the global RadissonBlu Hotel Group has embarked on an ambitious innovation and renovation exercise to the tune of NGN1.3 billion with the sole aim of guaranteeing the safety and convenience of guests during and post the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel has rolled out a comprehensive strategy of innovation and renovation concentrating on the safety of the guests to accelerate the anticipated recovery from the pandemic.

According to Wellington Mpofu, Director of Sales and Marketing, RadissonBlu Anchorage Lagos, the hotel has embarked on an ambitious renovation programme to the tune of NGN1.3 billion covering the rooms, the pool, and the gym areas.

The rooms are wearing a new, colour blends meant to continuously brighten the mood of guests while the gym and the pool have been redesigned with modern equipment for guests’ pleasure.

“We are embarking upon a wholesome innovation and renovation programme that is geared towards reassuring and communicating authenticity, convenience, professional service and safety to our teeming guests,” Mpofu explained.

Mpofu continued that, “at the heart of our innovation programme, we are introducing contactless check-in and check-out, a safe, seamless, and paperless exercise that guarantees both the guests and employee safety including providing delicious breakfast bags options for guests.”

In addition, the hotel has developed partnership with Microsoft, leveraging on the Microsoft Teams Meetings technology to provide guests access to clear video and sound conferencing platform for virtual meetings and collaborations.

RadissonBlu Anchorage Lagos is also engaging its staff in intensive, continuous training and retraining programmes in the safety protocols as the health of the employees and guests is paramount and as such there are constant health screenings to ensure early detection and containment of infections.

