NIHOTOUR ‘ll use training to stimulate tourism growth in Nigeria — Kangiwa

In his resolve to practically change the tourism projection of Nigeria, the newly appointed Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa has identified practical training as a key factor in stimulating the growth and development of tourism in Nigeria.

Kangiwa who was on a working visit to the Lagos campus of the training institute, among other stakeholders’ meetings held, told some journalists recently that training is a critical factor to focus on to make tourism a success.

According to the NIHOTOUR boss “the institute is a big factor in the development of tourism because without the right training in our tourism value chain; service accommodation, sites, destinations etc, nothing will work and since NIHOTOUR is saddled with this great responsibility of manpower capacity building we have to get it right to make the tourism sector work.

“Globally, training plays a critical role in service delivery. For those countries that have excelled internationally, if you take a close look at them you will find out that they were all training compliant and that had placed them in the reference book of tourism.

“Nigeria too can also become a reference point for others to follow if we take the bull by the horn to get things right. So if we get NIHOTOUR right we can also get the tourism industry right.”

Kangiwa explained that the institute has a lot to do, adding they cannot do it alone and however called on all stakeholders engaged in the value chain sector of tourism to join forces with them to make the institute live the essence of its establishment.

The NIHOTOUR boss who is optimistic of his mission and mandate at the institute said he had already started meeting and contacting relevant organisations opened to partnership on an area of comparative advantage to open a new chapter of capacity building for Nigeria.

“We are also looking at raising the bar of the training philosophy of the institute to more enviable status by also training the trainers viz-a-viz digitalising the whole process of our operations at our campuses across the country.

“If you get the campus right, we are positive that we can get everywhere right within a period of tim and that is the main reason I need the collaboration of everyone to make it.

“One thing you must all know is that we cannot do it all alone, though we have what it takes so we must join resources together to make it work because the glory is not going to be for the institute alone but for the stakeholders and Nigeria in general.

“It is also important to inform you that apart from the training mandate ascribed to us, we are also saddled with other vocational qualification that we run to help reduce the problem of unemployment in Nigeria and this we are going to give priority.

“Most international organisations that we try to emulate are doing good because they got many things right; their marketing, planning, product and they also have the right stakeholders handling the right things at the right time, which are all tied to right training.”

Kangiwa also acknowledged the power of the media which he said can make or mar the development of anything. He however called on the industry journalists to redirect their narration toward development, saying “the success of anything we do depends on what is projected on the media and I must tell you, the media is crucial in this partnership trend we want to achieve in the tourism industry.

The NIHOTOUR DG who was happy with the vibrancy of the staff met at the Lagos campus during his working visit, said, I must confess, I am happy with the spirit of commitment of the work force at the Lagos campus. Their energy and display of support was a stimulant for me to double my effort to take the institute to greater height.

“We have a lot to do and the nation is in dire need of the institute’s dynamism in the area of capacity building and in this regard I have activated talk with experts and international organisations as well as with people at the home front to bring about the desired expectation we have and dream for NIHOTOUR.”

