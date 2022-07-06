R Kelly, 9 others in the entertainment industry who have been sentenced to prison for sexual crimes

It was trending news on Wednesday, 29th June, 2022, that R Kelly an American singer and songwriter was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual crimes.

These included recruiting and trapping teenagers and women for sex. He was found guilty of all nine charges including racketeering.



Besides R Kelly, there are others in the entertainment industry who have also been sentenced to prison for one sexual crime or another. Let’s take a brief look at them.

Harvey Weinstein

In 2020, Harvey Weinstein who has been an American movie producer for decades, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual crimes.

IJustice James A. Burke had gave him 20 years sentence for felony attack on Ms. Miriam Haley, a victim of the assault, with an addition of three years for the rape of Ms. Jessica Mann, another victim. However, six people had testified against him in court prior to this.

Ms. Miriam Haley claimed that he forced oral sex on her in 2006.

On the other hand, Ms Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress testified that he had raped her in Manhattan hotel in 2013. And she did ask that the movie producer should be given a long-term sentence. She further said that it was time for “people who raped other humans” to pay a heavy price. In her words, “I’m not going to give any more power over to the man who already stole my body.”

Report has it that at the time, he was 67 years old and sick. But this did not stop the law from taking its course.

Mike Tyson



Mike Tyson is a former American professional boxer who retired in 2005 after he joined the profession in 1985. The alleged rape of Desiree Washington, the then Miss Rhode Island, who was 18 years old led to his arrest in 1992. He was convicted of rape in Indiana, and sentenced to six years in prison and four years of probation in 1992.

The lady claimed that the former American boxer had raped her in a hotel room at Indianapolis. But he had denied the allegation against him. On the other hand, his personal driver confirmed, contrary to what his boss had said, that she was in a state of shock after the incident.

Thomas Richardson, a physician who had examined the victim’s body attested to the fact that the condition of her body after examination was consistent with that of rape.

The former boxer was released in 1995 before the set time for his release. He only spent less than three years in prison.

Tupac Shakur aka 2Pac

