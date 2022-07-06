R Kelly, 9 others in the entertainment industry who have been sentenced to prison for sexual crimes

Harvey Weinstein
IJustice James A. Burke had gave him 20 years sentence for felony attack on Ms. Miriam Haley, a victim of the assault, with an addition of three years for the rape of Ms. Jessica Mann, another victim. However, six people had testified against him in court prior to this.
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson is a former American professional boxer who retired in 2005 after he joined the profession in 1985. The alleged rape of Desiree Washington, the then Miss Rhode Island, who was 18 years old led to his arrest in 1992. He was convicted of rape in Indiana, and sentenced to six years in prison and four years of probation in 1992.
Tupac Shakur aka 2Pac
2Pac was arrested in November 1993 for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman alongside three of his aides. In 1994, he was sentenced to one and a half years to four and a half years at Clinton Facility in Dannemora, New York on rape charges. However, he spent just nine months at the correctional facility. How did that happen?
Godwin Okpara
According to BBC News, the former Nigerian footballer who was 35 years old at the time, and played for RC Strasbourg of France and Paris St. Germain, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the account of sexual assault in France.
Bill Cosby
He was convicted on the charges of sexual crimes in April 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, as far back as 2004.
Gary Glitter
The former pop star whose real name is Paul Gadd was sentenced to jail for 16 years on the ground of subjecting three young girls to sexual crimes, between 1975-1980.
Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong-hoon
Ghislaine Maxwell
According to CNN, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in a Federal prison for sex crimes and working hand-in-hand with Jeffrey Epstein to perpetrate them. She would deceive young girls to meet him and he’d sexually assault them.