Leadership: The qualities a good leader should possess

How then do you know that you posses the traits of a good leader?
-
Ardent Learner
A good leader is normally passionate and enthusiastic about learning because he or she understands how important growth is. As a leader, learning for you is a lifelong thing. There is no end to it. John C. Maxwell once said, “If you want to lead you need to grow. Good leaders are always good learners”.
-
Service laced with empathy
It was mentioned earlier that you are a leader to serve people and lead them. You are not to lord it over them. Instead, you are meant to intentionally walk in their shoes, identify where it pinches and work your way through making things easier for them.
-
Great communication skills
A good leader is one who knows how to actively listen, knows how to speak clearly, often asks open-ended questions, and is open to being questioned. He or she should be able to persuade, motivate, inspire, and clearly give out information using words.
-
Focused and not frivolous
A good leader is one who is focused on what is important and is not given to distractions easily. Your main focus should be the people under you. You should never forget that you are here to serve and lead them. Service comes first. Being their leader is not an opportunity to infringe on their rights and be dictatorial. You are here, primarily for them and not for yourself. Don’t lose guard. Don’t be frivolous. No one wants a leader who is not sensible.
Major on the important things and CHANNEL your energy and attention to them. You can’t do everything at once that is why it is important to set your priorities right and leave out the irrelevant details.
-
Granting your followers freedom of expression
People love it when their leader gives them the impression that their opinions matter too.
-
Giving your followers the opportunity to grow and develop