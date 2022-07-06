Leadership: The qualities a good leader should possess

Who is a good leader? There’s no complete definition. However, a good leader is one who runs with a vision bearing the interest of his or her followers in mind, throughout the tenure. There are qualities a person possesses that makes it easy to attest that he or she is a good leader. We will learn how to point them out in this article.



Why are you a leader? The primary reason for being a leader is for your followers and not you. You are in that position to serve them then lead them. Being a dictatorial leader would rob you of your followers trust. They begin to displace you as priority in their lives.



It is easier to be a bad leader than a good one. That’s because being a good leader takes learning, practice, intentionality, and effort. It is easier to turn a blind eye to your followers’ needs and impose rash ideologies on them.

In summary, be the leader that they can trust to make logical and objective decisions. Don’t risk losing your followers. You are there because of them.

A good leader should not be dictatorial in nature.

Your team should be able to vouch for you and rest assured that their rights, well-being and opinion will not be sidelined. You should be able to serve them first and lead them. That is why you’re there in the first place.

How then do you know that you posses the traits of a good leader?



Ardent Learner



A good leader is normally passionate and enthusiastic about learning because he or she understands how important growth is. As a leader, learning for you is a lifelong thing. There is no end to it. John C. Maxwell once said, “If you want to lead you need to grow. Good leaders are always good learners”.

You learn by reading, you learn from your mentor or leader, you leverage on your network by learning from your friends. In a nutshell, don’t stop learning. What learning does to you as a leader is that it helps you learn new concepts, unlearn concepts that you used to hold on to before that are now redundant, and relearn things that you’ve always known and probably forgotten about.

When you stop learning, you stop growing and start dying.

Service laced with empathy



It was mentioned earlier that you are a leader to serve people and lead them. You are not to lord it over them. Instead, you are meant to intentionally walk in their shoes, identify where it pinches and work your way through making things easier for them.

People respect leaders that can understand their plight and resonate with their struggles not one who is selfish and dictatorial.