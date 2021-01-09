Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip get coronavirus vaccinations

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip have had their coronavirus vaccinations on Saturday.

The jabs were administered by a Household Doctor at Windsor Castle, a source told The Daily Mirror.

In an unusual move Buckingham Palace, which rarely comments on the private health matters of the monarch and duke, announced the 94-year-old head of state and her husband had been given the injection.

It is understood the Queen decided the information should be made public to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations.”

A royal source confirmed the injections were administered by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.

The Queen and Philip have been spending the lockdown in England sheltering at their Windsor Castle home after deciding to have a quiet Christmas at their Berkshire residence, and forgo the traditional royal family gathering at Sandringham.

