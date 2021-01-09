‘Alaafin’s 50th anniversary celebration not postponed’

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of the coronation of the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, has not been postponed. Rather, the celebration has been made a low-key event in order to align with Covid-19 protocols.

The clarification was made by a member of the planning committee, Mr Tunde Busari, who spoke with Tribune Online on Saturday.

There have been reports that the Alaafin postponed the celebration due to Covid-19.

Busari, however, explained that based on the prevailing conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, it was necessary that the event be held in a low-key form in compliance with covid-19 protocols and prevent further spread of the virus.

He noted, in addition, that the aspect of the celebration that will involve conferment of chieftaincy titles has been postponed as it would involve larger crowds.

Recall that the Alaafin ascended the throne in 1971 when he was at the age of 31 years.

