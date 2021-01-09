Indonesia plane crash: Boeing 737 vanishes over sea with 62 on board

A Boeing 737 passenger plane is believed to have crashed into the sea after disappearing from radar and plunging 10,000ft, Mirror reports.

The Sriwijaya Air passenger jet lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta earlier today en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province.

It had more than 60 people on board – including 10 children.

The Indonesian navy has said it has worked out the last known coordinates of the missing jet, and ships are being sent to the area.

Navy official Abdul Rasyid told reporters: “The coordinates have been found and have been given to all Navy vessels in the area.”

Photos show rescue workers pulling debris from the water in a desperate search for survivors.

An Indonesian rescue agency confirmed suspected debris of the flight had been found.

No radio beacon signal had been detected, the agency said.

Residents of Thousand Island said they heard two explosions before finding items in the sea.

It’s been reported the plane fell 10,000ft in less than one minute, about four minutes after taking off.

Surachman, a local government official, told Kompas TV that fishermen found what appeared to be the wreckage of an aircraft in waters north of Jakarta and a search was underway.

Other channels showed pictures of suspected wreckage.

“We found some cables, a piece of jeans, and pieces of metal on the water,” Zulkifli, a security official, told CNNIndonesia.com.

The Indonesian Navy has deployed 11 ships to search for the wreckage underwater.

The plane is not a 737 Max, the Boeing model involved in two major crashes in recent years.

According to AirLive.net, there were 62 people on board – 56 passengers, four crew members and two pilots.

Of the 56 passengers, 46 were adults, seven were children and three were infants. Their nationality’s have not been disclosed.

Aviation monitoring service Flightradar24 tweeted: “Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.”

Sriwijaya Air chief executive Jefferson Irwin Jauwena told reporters that the aircraft was in good condition and had been delayed for 30 minutes ahead of takeoff because of heavy rain.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Indonesia plane crash Indonesia plane crash

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Indonesia plane crash Indonesia plane crash

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE