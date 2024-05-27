On Thursday morning, over 100 suspected hoodlums attacked a police station in the Ipaja area of Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attack was likely a response to a police raid on motorcycle riders, known locally as Okada riders, in the area.

The confrontation led to an exchange of gunfire, causing panic and forcing passersby to flee for safety. The police, however, successfully repelled the attackers.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesman in Lagos State, confirmed to Channels Television that the assailants were indeed Okada riders retaliating against the enforcement actions taken by the police.

He praised the officers and men of the Ipaja division for their strong resistance against the attack.

Hundeyin did not provide details on whether there were any casualties during the incident but assured that normalcy had been restored to the area.

Additional police detachments have been deployed to maintain order and prevent further disturbances.

